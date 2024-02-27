VANCOUVER ISLAND
Vancouver Island

    • B.C.'s first electric airplane for flight training arrives in Campbell River

    Share

    Sealand Flight, a flight school based out of Campbell River, B.C., has added the province's first EV aircraft to its fleet.

    The flight school is part of a nation-wide program through Transport Canada to evaluate the viability of sustainable aviation for flight training.

    The company will be granted an exemption to use the non-certified electric aircraft for training. It hopes to have the plane in the air by summer.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Regina

    Barrie

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News