VICTORIA -- British Columbia-based restaurant chain White Spot says it helped raise more than $200,000 for wildfire relief efforts during a one-day fundraiser.

The provincewide initiative, in partnership with BC Ferries, collected $2 from every burger sold at White Spot and Triple O's locations Thursday.

The donations were matched by both the federal and provincial governments for a total sum of $212,574 for the Canadian Red Cross.

“When there’s a need, our teams and partners are always ready to help at a moment’s notice and our guests will always support in any way they can," said White Spot president Warren Erhart on Friday.

"Our thoughts and hearts go out to those who have been affected by the recent fires, and we are grateful to be able to contribute to the relief efforts," Erhart added.

As of Friday afternoon, 245 wildfire were still burning across the province, primarily in the Interior.

Donations will be used to fund immediate relief efforts, long-term recovery and preparedness for future events, according to the company.

Last week, B.C. declared a provincial state of emergency due to the wildfires, less than a month after ending its record-breaking state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.