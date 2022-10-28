B.C. reminds parents to check Halloween candy for cannabis

The province is reminding families to check children's Halloween candy for possible cannabis products, and is requesting that adults be careful about what they hand out on Oct. 31.

Edible cannabis products can sometimes be packaged in colourful materials, especially if they're an unregulated product, according to the B.C. government.

The province notes that all legal edibles are required to have plain packaging with prominent warning and information labels.

"We count on parents and all those who choose to consume cannabis to help keep kids safe," said B.C. Minister for Public Safety Mike Farnworth in a release Friday.

"Illegal cannabis often comes in bright and colourful packaging designed to look like popular candy that kids love to get this time of year," he said.

While instances of kids receiving cannabis products on Halloween is extremely rare, it did occur once in Victoria in 2017.

It's believed that a household in James Bay mistakenly handed out marijuana gummies, alongside peanuts and a protein bar, said Victoria police at the time.

THC, even in small doses, can pose a danger to children, according to the province.

The B.C. government is reminding residents that cannabis can only be consumed and possessed by adults aged 19 and older.

Halloween partygoers are also encouraged to plan a safe ride home before the spooky festivities begin.