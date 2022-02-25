B.C. ready to work with Ottawa on sanctions, refugees after Russian invasion of Ukraine: premier

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion

Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter, in an invasion of a democratic country that has fuelled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario