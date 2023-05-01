B.C. rally decries lack of federal regulation targetting shipbreaking operations

Boats are shown in Union Bay, B.C. in this undated handout image taken from drone video. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Ian McAllister, Pacific Wild Alliance) Boats are shown in Union Bay, B.C. in this undated handout image taken from drone video. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Ian McAllister, Pacific Wild Alliance)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Latest updates: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants

Very early Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. We'll be providing live updates on the deal from Parliament Hill.

Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) striking government workers walk a picket line around the front lawn of Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario