B.C. provides $375K to Victoria immigrant and refugee counselling centre
The British Columbia government is expanding access to free and affordable mental-health services for immigrant and refugee families on Vancouver Island.
A statement from the B.C. Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions says the province is providing $375,000 over three years to support child and youth counselling services at the Vancouver Island Counselling Centre for Immigrants and Refugees.
The Victoria-based centre provides low-cost counselling services to immigrants and refugees of all ages on Vancouver Island.
Counselling sessions at the centre are offered in a client's first language, when possible. The cost for services is based on a client's income, including free services if a client cannot afford it, the ministry said.
"The number of refugee and immigrant families that have settled on Vancouver Island is rapidly increasing," Adrienne Carter, the centre's director of services, said in the statement Tuesday, which marked World Refugee Day. "Most of these families do not speak English and are not able to access mental-health resources that are culturally and linguistically appropriate."
Carter said the three-year grant will help the centre continue to provide affordable services for families.
"There is an urgent need to support people, including children and young immigrants and refugees struggling with mental-health challenges across the province," Grace Lore, B.C.'s minister of state for child care, and MLA for Victoria-Beacon Hill, said in the statement.
"Funding for the Vancouver Island Counselling Centre for Immigrants and Refugees will ensure children and young people get the supports they need to not only survive, but thrive in B.C.," Lore added.
Since 2015, more than 700 immigrants and refugees from 80 countries have accessed mental-health counselling at the Victoria centre, according to the province.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Search continues for 2 missing RCAF members after Chinook helicopter crashes near Garrison Petawawa
The search continues for the two missing crew members of a Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter that went down near Garrison Petawawa early Tuesday morning, hours after the prime minister in Ottawa said the military members were killed.
Missing Titanic sub may have less than 40 hours of oxygen left: officials
A missing submersible headed for the Titanic may only have less than 40 to 41 hours of oxygen left, officials said Tuesday afternoon as a search effort continues off the coast of Newfoundland.
Canada disability benefit bill passes Parliament
The federal government's bill to implement a new Canada Disability Benefit passed Parliament on Tuesday.
Manitoba community prepares to say goodbye to 15 seniors killed in bus crash
Joe Coffey is preparing for something that doesn't normally happen in his small community. He owns Sneath-Strilchuk Funeral Services, one of two funeral homes in Dauphin, Man., a city of 8,600 that is preparing to say goodbye to 15 seniors killed last week in a fiery bus crash.
Canadian man convicted in U.S. mass-mailing fraud involving fake 'psychic' visions
A federal jury in the United States has convicted a Canadian man for running a mass-mailing 'psychic' scheme that defrauded victims of more than US$175 million over multiple decades.
Senator hopes government will regulate 'torrent' of sports gambling ads
Sen. Marty Deacon hopes new legislation will push the government to regulate the 'torrent' of sports gambling advertisements she says Canadians are 'subjected to on a daily basis,' in an effort to avoid prevent young people and vulnerable groups from developing gambling addictions.
Brian Mulroney praises Trudeau's leadership, omits any mention of Poilievre
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is basking in the praise of Brian Mulroney today after the former prime minister said 'trash' talk against the Liberal leader will be forgotten in light of historic achievements.
Who's on board the missing Titanic submarine?
A five-person submersible vessel taking tourists on a US$250,000 trip to see the wreckage of the 1912 Titanic disaster 12,500 feet (3,800 metres) undersea is missing in the Atlantic off Canada. Here's what we know about who is on board.
7-year-old fatally shoots 5-year-old child in eastern Kentucky
A 7-year-old child fatally shot a 5-year-old child inside a home in eastern Kentucky, police said.
Vancouver
-
Finding the suspect who ordered assassination of Sikh temple president unlikely, says former chief of police
There are numerous surveillance cameras in and around the Surrey Temple where 45-year-old Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed Sunday night, so police have a good chance of identifying whoever pulled the trigger.
-
Ukrainian women's softball team coming to B.C. after fundraising goal reached
After hitting a fundraising home run, a Ukrainian women's softball team is set to travel to Surrey, B.C., for the Canada Cup, an annual international championship.
-
Confession booth built from city signs invites Vancouverites to divulge their housing opinions
A confession booth built from development and rezoning signs is inviting Vancouverites to voice their opinions about the city’s housing crisis.
Edmonton
-
'Had to swim to get my horses': Alta. woman recounts how family left home on a boat after flood
Chantal Bustard's property in Yellowhead County west of Edmonton flooded within an hour on Monday.
-
Whitecourt declares state of local emergency due to flooding, issues evacuation orders
The Town of Whitecourt, approximately 180 km northwest of Edmonton, has declared a state of local emergency due to flooding.
-
Wettest June in decades leads to flooding, river warning in Edmonton
In just one week, Edmonton and the capital city area has gone from drought conditions to the wettest June in the past 20 years.
Toronto
-
Ontario couple charged US$350 hotel smoking fee says they don’t smoke
A couple from Georgetown, Ont. said they were shocked to get a US$350 smoking charge from a Pittsburgh hotel for smoking in their room, even though they said they don’t smoke.
-
Doug Ford reveals who he's voting for in Toronto mayoral election
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has revealed the mayoral candidate in Toronto he’s planning to vote for next week.
-
Ontario’s summer forecast was just revealed
Ontario's summer seasonal forecast was just released by the national weather agency.
Calgary
-
A decade later, Calgarians' memories of the 2013 flood remain close to the surface
In June 2013, when the city warned Bowness residents a flood was coming, Brenda Ferris initially thought her house would be spared any damage.
-
Teens face dozens of charges after allegedly terrorizing southeast Calgary communities with airsoft guns
Police have laid 42 assault- and weapons-related charges against a trio of teenagers.
-
Stamps receiver taking valuable family lessons onto the football field
Tre Odoms-Dukes comes from a very large family and when you come from that big of a family, you learn a lot of valuable lessons.
Montreal
-
Quebec housing minister under investigation by ethics commissioner
Quebec Housing Minister France-Elaine Duranceau is under investigation by the National Assembly's ethics commissioner, Ariane Mignolet.
-
In report on police killing, Quebec coroner says officers need 'less-lethal' weapons
A coroner's report into the death of a Black man shot and killed by police in a city northeast of Montreal says officers showed restraint during the intervention.
-
Quebec wildfires: Evacuations ordered in western Quebec city of Val-d'Or
Residents of three rural areas of Val-d'Or, Que., in the province's northwest, have been ordered to evacuate because of an encroaching wildfire.
Atlantic
-
Missing Titanic sub may have less than 40 hours of oxygen left: officials
A missing submersible headed for the Titanic may only have less than 40 to 41 hours of oxygen left, officials said Tuesday afternoon as a search effort continues off the coast of Newfoundland.
-
Search continues for 2 missing RCAF members after Chinook helicopter crashes near Garrison Petawawa
The search continues for the two missing crew members of a Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter that went down near Garrison Petawawa early Tuesday morning, hours after the prime minister in Ottawa said the military members were killed.
-
Salvaging memories: wildfire victims get assistance retrieving items from burned homes
Some Haligonians who lost their homes in the wildfires are retrieving a few precious mementos, thanks to the work and guidance of a charitable organization that specializes in sifting through the ashes of burned out properties.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba community prepares to say goodbye to 15 seniors killed in bus crash
Joe Coffey is preparing for something that doesn't normally happen in his small community. He owns Sneath-Strilchuk Funeral Services, one of two funeral homes in Dauphin, Man., a city of 8,600 that is preparing to say goodbye to 15 seniors killed last week in a fiery bus crash.
-
RCMP say three children have died in separate drownings in Manitoba
Three children died in separate drownings in Manitoba over a five-day period, RCMP said Tuesday.
-
New mandatory Indigenous-led safety training for taxi drivers in the works
New mandatory Indigenous-led safety training for taxi drivers is in the works in Winnipeg.
Kitchener
-
Global Affairs says it is seeking information on death of Canadian in Germany
Global Affairs has confirmed the death of a Canadian citizen in Germany, after police in the Kempten district said a woman was allegedly thrown to her death by an American tourist.
-
Trial continues over 2019 fatal car crash in downtown Kitchener
Juan Mendoza, the driver charged in a fiery car crash that killed two people in downtown Kitchener four years ago, pleaded not guilty in court this week.
-
Former Schneiders meat plant to be transformed into new rental housing units
A major development involving the former Schneiders meat plant is planned for Kitchener. The dilapidated building on Courtland Avenue will likely become home for more than 3,300 new rental housing units.
Regina
-
Regina mayor claims substance abuse a main issue, after tent encampment appears at city hall
Regina Mayor Sandra Masters claims a tent city that has formed in front of city hall is more about substance abuse issues, not housing availability.
-
Highway 10 west of Fort Qu'Appelle closed after 'serious' crash
Highway 10 southwest of Fort Qu’Appelle is currently blocked following a serious crash, RCMP say.
-
'It's our expertise': Canada's Farm Show puts innovation in agriculture on display
From producers to innovators to advocates, farm life has taken Regina by storm as the 45th annual Canada's Farm Show gets underway at the REAL District.
Barrie
-
Missing Barrie woman feared to have been abducted for human trafficking
Police in Barrie hope the public can help locate a missing woman last seen leaving the family's home more than 10 days ago, while her family fears she is being held against her will.
-
Simcoe County puts spin on traffic solutions by adding roundabouts
Eight new roundabouts will be constructed across Simcoe County over the next five years, with two underway in Springwater and Essa townships.
-
Motorcyclist charged with being impaired after leaving crash: OPP
A motorcyclist accused of being impaired and leaving the scene of a collision in Tiny Township is facing charges.
Saskatoon
-
Rare Video: Before his PGA days, Nick Taylor tees off in Saskatchewan
When Nick Taylor sunk the winning putt to become the first Canadian to win the PGA Canadian Open in 69 years, he instantly became a Canadian Golf icon.
-
61-year-old charged after allegedly filming teen in changing room: Saskatoon Police
A 61-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly filming a 14-year-old in a clothing changing room.
-
Leaked email reveals operating room closures at Saskatchewan's largest hospital
Operating rooms at Saskatchewan’s largest hospital are closed for six days in June, according to an internal email sent to Saskatoon surgeons. A health-care worker CTV News spoke to said this is the first time they’ve seen such extensive closure to operating rooms.
Northern Ontario
-
Acquaintance of triple murder suspect alerted police that he escaped Sudbury Jail
It was around dinnertime Saturday when the Greater Sudbury Police Service learned that an inmate at the Sudbury Jail escaped.
-
Search continues for 2 missing RCAF members after Chinook helicopter crashes near Garrison Petawawa
The search continues for the two missing crew members of a Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter that went down near Garrison Petawawa early Tuesday morning, hours after the prime minister in Ottawa said the military members were killed.
-
Southern Ont. suspect charged with two counts of murder in Wiikwemkoong slayings
Three people, including a 19-year-old Toronto man, have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a residence on Amikook Street in Wiikwemkoong that left two dead and one injured, Ontario Provincial Police said Monday evening.