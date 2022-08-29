B.C. promises $60M boost for back-to-school supplies, meal programs
The B.C. government says it's providing $60-million to local school districts to help cover the costs of supplies, meal programs, extracurricular activities and other expenses.
The funding will be split between all school districts, with the minimum amount of funding for each district being $250,000.
The province says each school district will work with parent advisory councils and local First Nations to determine how the funding should be used for their community's unique needs.
Another $3.8 million in funding will also go to the Federation of Independent School Associations to support students that go to independent school authorities in B.C., according to the province.
"Many families in B.C. are feeling the effects of global inflation on daily costs, including groceries, school supplies and other school expenses," said Education and Childcare Minister Jennifer Whiteside in a statement Monday.
"We’re taking action by providing more funding that school districts will use to help meet the needs of families and students," she said.
The 2022-23 B.C. budget includes $7.4 billion for the province's K-12 system, an increase of $250 million from last year's budget, not including the $60-million boost announced Monday.
