B.C. promises $11M boost for employee rights enforcement
Graeme Moore remembers the day a junkyard owner set three dogs on him. They chased him all the way back to his car.
And when his tires were slashed by an angry employer. Or the time his windows were broken, or when a rifle was pointed at him.
Such was life as an officer in British Columbia's Employment Standards Branch, the agency tasked with upholding the province's employment laws, he said. The branch is charged with ensuring workers get the protections they are entitled to when it comes to sick days, holiday pay, hours of work, unpaid wages and other regulations in the Employment Standards Act.
Moore, an officer with the branch from 1977 to 2001, said it had real power at that time. “When you get caught, and there was a good likelihood you are going to get caught, it's going to cost you big time.”
Former Employment Standards Branch employees say it is now a shadow of its former self - something B.C.'s government says it wants to change.
On Thursday, Labour Minister Harry Bains announced $11.9 million in new money for the branch over the next three years, part of a response to a backlog of cases that have left many employees waiting months or years for help. That would mean a roughly 22-per-cent budget increase for the branch this fiscal year.
Bains says it is part of a larger project to revitalize the branch after deep cuts during the previous BC Liberal government.
Since 2017, when the NDP government was elected, the branch's annual funding has risen from $7.9 million to more than $14 million, and its staffing has grown from 98 full-time equivalents to about 142.
Bains says officers are being encouraged to pivot from a complaint-based model to one based on investigations. “I think it's clearly going in the right direction,” Bains said in a previous interview with The Tyee.
But it's still well short of what advocates want. And officers from the 1990s say the branch has a long way to go in becoming more effective.
“There is no culture in the branch to do what me and former officers were doing back in those days,” said former manager Dave Ages.
Ages joined the branch in 1985. It attracted a mix of employees from labour and business who shared a dislike of “cheats,” he said.
Moore says the branch didn't arbitrarily go after employers, but aimed to ensure businesses couldn't cut costs at the expense of workers' rights.
The law empowered the branch to investigate potential violations, inspect a business's books and visit the premises. If the branch found an employer was breaking the law, it could get a court order to seize assets or property, he said. Moore said he was involved in a case where a bailiff impounded a business owner's Mercedes-Benz while he was at the golf course.
“We were hired to deal with confrontation,” Ages said. “And if you weren't able to do that, you couldn't do the job.”
“I looked at every complaint as an invitation to educate an employer,” Ages said. “I would tell employers, why would you fight me? I'm the easier person in the world to get along with, until I'm not.”
The branch investigated employers of bike couriers, pizza delivery drivers and entertainers at the No5 Orange strip club in Vancouver, Ages said, and determined those workers were employees, rather than contractors. The names of businesses who repeatedly broke the rules were shared publicly, he said. “We used to be in the business of shaming,” Moore said.
It wasn't perfect, Ages said. But the branch's presence was such that its existence spurred employers to follow the rules. By the late '90s, it was receiving more than 20,000 complaints a year.
Then came the cuts. In 2002, the newly elected BC Liberal government eliminated 45 of 151 positions at the branch and closed roughly half its offices. By the 2016-17 fiscal year, there were fewer than 100 staff left.
In a 2001 Vancouver Sun article, then-labour minister Graham Bruce said most of the branch's complaints came from just five per cent of businesses.
He argued the employment standards laws of the time were too restrictive and unrealistic for businesses to follow. The BC Liberals went on to introduce a “self-help kit” model that encouraged workers to find a resolution with their employers before consulting the branch. Officers conducted their investigations by phone.
“There's the pretense that workers and bosses are somehow at the same power level,” Moore said.
Today many workers wait months or even years to get help from the branch. In 2017, the branch received 4,400 complaints; in 2022, there were more than 7,700.
Part of that increase was sparked by a flood of firings and layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the Labour Ministry also eliminated the self-help kit model introduced by the BC Liberals. Critics say those kits discouraged workers from raising complaints.
“Workers didn't feel the system was there to support them, so they didn't care to bring any complaints,” Bains said in a recent interview with The Tyee.
The new funding will increase funding by $3.1 million in the next fiscal year, $4 million in 2024-25 and $4.8 million in the following year.
The funding, unveiled before Premier David Eby's first budget Tuesday, will pay for 33 new officers to process everything from employer investigations to approvals for the record number of B.C. businesses that want to hire temporary foreign workers.
Sussanne Skidmore, the president of the BC Federation of Labour, says the branch is a “lifeline” for many workers, especially newcomers who face language barriers in accessing services.
“We are quite excited about the announcement. This will do a lot of service to get towards justice for these workers,” Skidmore said.
But she acknowledged the funding is well short of what the federation wanted. It had previously asked for the branch's funding to be doubled to $28 million.
Greg Kyllo, the BC Liberal labour critic, said Bains should have anticipated that scrapping the self-help kits would increase demand. He says he wants more data on what kinds of complaints are burdening the branch so government can cut the wait time.
“Employees are being denied the opportunity for what any British Columbian would believe to be a fair, equitable and reasonable response,” he said. He also rejected the suggestion the deep cuts his party made to the branch were linked to its current woes.
“Trying to blame a previous government from over six years ago for somehow being responsibleâ€¦. That's a laughable approach,” Kyllo said.
Pamela Charron, the executive director of the Worker's Solidarity Network, said her organization routinely hears from workers who have been waiting for one to two years just to resolve a complaint. She said the new funding is a good first step but wants to see set deadlines and targets.
“At a time when inflation is high and wages are still very low, workers can't afford to wait when their complaints are taking forever,” Charron said.
Andreea Micu, a legal advocate with the network, said part of the problem is inexperienced investigators who push workers to settle a complaint, rather than recoup all the wages owed to them. She said the lack of strong fines and enforcement means some employers repeatedly violate the law.
“There's not much for employers to lose beyond paying up what they should have paid up in the first place and maybe just a little bit of a fine here or there,” Micu said.
Bains insists the branch is returning to an investigation-based model. Among other things, the branch recently began once again publishing a public list of employers who had been fined.
But workers' advocates say there's a long way to go.
“We're hoping that this is not the last time in the near future that we're going to see a big increase at the branch,” Micu said.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau denies report that Liberals told to drop candidate Han Dong over China ties
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday denied a media report from last week saying his office had been warned by Canada's spy agency to drop a Liberal candidate, who is now a member of Parliament, because he had Beijing's support.
Key sleep behaviours that could improve life expectancy identified by researchers
Research being presented at an annual event hosted by the American College of Cardiology has revealed five essential sleep habits that have shown to improve longevity in some individuals.
Akim Aliu says GTHL rejected organization that would have assured spots for BIPOC players
A former NHL player says the Greater Toronto Hockey League and directors of its AAA clubs stonewalled his bid for an expansion organization that would have assured roster spots for BIPOC players, had mandates for female representation and people of colour in managerial positions, and had the financial backing of major sponsors, as reported by TSN.
Ever done a borg? Warnings about the 'dangerous and excessive' drinking trend
The borg is a drinking trend that has apparently swept college campuses and TikTok feeds, but substance use experts are calling it "dangerous and excessive."
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
Joshimath's future is at risk, experts and activists say, due in part to a push backed by the Indian prime minister's political party to grow religious tourism in Uttarakhand, the holy town's home state.
'Corporate kingdom' of Walt Disney World ended by Florida governor
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill that takes control of a special tax district surrounding Walt Disney World that for half a century allowed Walt Disney Co. operate with a high degree of autonomy.
'This may be a 1st step': Canada bans TikTok from federal government devices
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada's decision to ban TikTok on government-issued mobile devices could be the start of a further crackdown on the video streaming platform.
Poilievre dismisses claims he spoke to controversial German politician as 'categorically false'
Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre has denied he ever spoke to a controversial German politician who recently claimed she spoke to him at least a 'couple of times.'
How to see Jupiter and Venus 'kissing' in the sky on Wednesday evening
Just after sunset on Wednesday, Jupiter and Venus will appear to embrace in the evening sky.
Vancouver
-
Surrey Police Union files ethics complaint against city councillor in ongoing transition battle
The union representing the Surrey Police Service has filed an ethics complaint against Coun. Rob Stutt, who is a member of mayor Brenda Locke’s majority Surrey Connect party.
-
Mission school district bans anti-LGBTQ group from presenting at meetings after graphic slideshow
A B.C. school district has banned an anti-LGBTQ group from presenting at its meetings following an “inappropriate” presentation.
-
Police shoot wrong man with rubber bullets during 'mistaken arrest' in Vancouver
Police shot an innocent man with rubber bullets during what authorities have acknowledged was a "mistaken arrest" in downtown Vancouver last week.
Edmonton
-
Residents evacuated from Garneau condo tower due to persistent heating issues
A Garneau-area condo building has been struggling with heating issues, leaving residents to find another place to stay as the complex was evacuated.
-
'We're coming': Bettman says when asked about Edmonton hosting All-Star Game, NHL Draft
The NHL wants to hold an All-Star Game and a draft in the Alberta capital, but the league's commissioner said it's waiting for construction to wrap up around Rogers Place.
-
Nas, Wu-Tang Clan announce world tour with 2 Alberta stops
A bunch of legendary rappers are headed for Edmonton and Calgary in October, as Nas and Wu-Tang Clan announced a new tour Monday morning.
Toronto
-
Ontario student told she'd lose $4,000 after mistake made on flight booking
An Ontario student who was attempting to book two round-trip international airline tickets was told an error she made while booking the flights could cost her $4,000.
-
'Do not consume': Recall issued for specific brand of chocolate
A specific brand of chocolate sold in Ontario has been recalled due to an undeclared ingredient.
-
12 GTA electricians win big in Lotto 6/49 draw
A dozen electricians from the Toronto area won big in a December Lotto 6/49 draw after playing the lottery together for eight months.
Calgary
-
WestJet customers offered 7.5-hour bus ride to destination after flight cancelled
WestJet customers say they were rebooked on a seven-and-a-half-hour bus trip from Calgary to Regina after their afternoon flight was cancelled Sunday.
-
Woman hospitalized in Lethbridge hotel fire now wanted for arson
Lethbridge police are looking for a woman they say put herself in the hospital when she started a fire at a hotel in the southern Alberta city, then disappeared.
-
Mounties seek suspect in ski-trail assault
Authorities are looking to the public for information that could help them find a suspect in connection with an assault over the weekend.
Montreal
-
Quebec bans TikTok on government mobile devices
Quebec is following in the footsteps of the federal government and is banning the installation and use of the TikTok app on government mobile devices as of Tuesday.
-
Porter to provide passenger flights out of Montreal's Saint-Hubert Airport
Porter Airlines is planning to develop a new terminal at the Montreal-area Saint-Hubert Airport, with a goal of serving more than 4 million passengers per year.
-
Man pleads guilty to conspiracy in 2016 Mafia-related murders
A Montreal man with ties to Montreal Mafia has pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges two weeks before he was set to go on trial for the murders of four men in 2016.
Atlantic
-
Fisheries Department scrambled to claw back 'ill-timed' lobster tweet: documents
An "ill-timed" tweet warning it is illegal to take lobsters that have washed up on a beach was approved by no fewer than seven people even after one of them warned it might not be well received in the middle of a hurricane.
-
Private clinic opens in Halifax as health-care debate continues
A new private medical clinic, called Bluenose Health Primary Care Clinic, has officially opened its doors in Halifax.
-
N.S. social workers call out government's plan to offer one free therapy session
The Nova Scotia government's offer for a free, one-hour counselling session for residents is not enough, say the province's college of social workers and the official Opposition.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba man accused of killing his neighbour makes court appearance
A Manitoba man accused of killing his neighbour made a court appearance Monday.
-
RCMP say 10-year-old dead after hit-and-run in northern Manitoba
Police say a 10-year-old girl has died after being hit by a vehicle in northern Manitoba.
-
St. Vital Bridge construction project to cause major traffic delays
Drivers in St. Vital should be prepared for some long-term traffic delays, as a construction project bringing pedestrian and cyclist improvements to the community is set to begin this week.
Kitchener
-
Man arrested after tactical units surround Kitchener motel
Waterloo regional police have arrested a man at a Kitchener motel in an operation involving multiple units including tactical officers.
-
Storm Watch: Tracking today's closures and cancellations
Storm Watch is your destination for information about school closures, bus cancellations and road closures in Waterloo region, Guelph, Brantford and the surrounding area.
-
Kitchener affordable housing residents face uncertain future as council votes on funeral home expansion
Kitchener city council has voted once again to defer an application for a business expansion that would see three affordable homes levelled to make way for a crematorium and additional parking.
Regina
-
WestJet passengers bussed to Regina after flight cancellation
What was supposed to be a quick one-hour flight from Calgary to Regina turned into an eight-hour bus ride Sunday night.
-
Sask. liquor store permit auctions raise more than $45M
The online government auction for Saskatchewan liquor store permits ended with $45 million in bids, with 35 permits sold as the government prepares to close its remaining stores within two weeks.
-
Regina man accused of choking, sexually assaulting woman
A Regina man has been arrested and charged for allegedly sexually assaulting and threatening to kill a woman.
Barrie
-
3 arrested after handgun, zip ties, balaclavas found in suspicious vehicle: OPP
Three people face charges after officers allegedly seized a handgun, balaclavas, zip ties, and a knife while searching a "suspicious vehicle" in Shelburne.
-
Collingwood library pilots security program in light of aggressive behaviour
The library is the second public facility to employ security in the Town of Collingwood.
-
Orillia clinic expands services to ease strain on hospital
Orillia's Soldiers' Memorial Hospital is expanding services at its Ontario Health Team Care Clinic to ease the strain on the health care system.
Saskatoon
-
Trial begins for Saskatoon man accused of first-degree murder
Emotions ran high in the King’s Bench courtroom on Monday as the brother of Ally Moosehunter described finding his sister’s dead body.
-
Sask. liquor store permit auction: 10 highest and lowest bids
With the auction of 35 SLGA retail permits now complete, it's now possible to see which locations netted the Saskatchewan government the most money.
-
Saskatoon police say a 71-year-old woman was threatened with a gun and assaulted
A man tried to force his way into a 71-year-old woman's vehicle and threatened her at gunpoint, according to Saskatoon police.
Northern Ontario
-
'Do not consume': Recall issued for specific brand of chocolate
A specific brand of chocolate sold in Ontario has been recalled due to an undeclared ingredient.
-
‘I remember never getting a pulse,’ says off-duty ER doctor who tried to save Renee Sweeney
An off-duty emergency room doctor testified Monday that she tried to help Renee Sweeney, but it was already too late by the time she arrived.
-
Police locate person in their 40s deceased after snowmobile crash
The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal snow machine crash which occurred Saturday morning north of North Bay.