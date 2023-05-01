B.C. promises $10M for outdoor recreation groups
It’s no secret that Vancouver Island is home to an expansive network of trails and outdoor recreations sites.
While the people who look after them are often overlooked, the province is stepping in with millions of dollars to support them.
"I am particularly pleased to have the opportunity to announce today a grant of $10 million to the Outdoor Recreation Council of BC to establish the outdoor recreation fund," said B.C. Environment Minister George Heyman at a media event Monday.
The Outdoor Recreation Council of BC represents about 70 clubs and organizations that build and maintain trails and recreation sites across the province.
It’s estimated that they look after more than 20 per cent, or 8,500 kilometres, of B.C. trails annually.
"What most people don’t know is that trails and outdoor recreation assets don’t take care of themselves," said the council’s executive director, Louise Pedersen.
"There's a lot of volunteers that help take care of them in communities all across the province," she said.
"They have such a hard time accessing funding, so they need to spend a lot of their time trying to chase sponsorships and donations, which leaves them with less time to do what they’re really passionate about doing, which is to provide opportunities for British Columbians to get outside and enjoy the outdoors."
The council expects that its members will be able to start applying for their share of the funds early next year.
It's welcome news to its members like the Southern Vancouver Island Nature Trails Society, a group that designs, builds and maintains trails in the capital region.
"We carefully asses who will be using the trail and how to design a trail that will give them the best nature experience in a way that minimizes the impact on the environment," said Southern Vancouver Island Nature Trails Society director Andrew Pape-Salmon.
"People need to be out in nature and the benefits are undeniable," he said. "Nature has sustained us since the beginning, and now its time to give back."
According to the Outdoor Recreation Council, the $10 million investment from the province will help to establish the Outdoor Recreation Fund in perpetuity.
"We’ll use the entire $10 million contribution to create an endowment fund," said Pedersen.
"We’ll use the proceeds, the investment proceeds, and that is what we’ll be giving out as grants to recreation groups, First Nations and local governments," she said.
"We are hoping that this is just going to be the beginning," Pedersen added. "We’re hopping to be able boost this contribution with donations and grants from other bodies like foreign business, from foundations, other levels of government, and there’ll be an opportunity for individuals to contribute as well."
Nearly 500 individuals, recreation organizations and Indigenous communities have formal agreements with the province to maintain trails and associated facilities.
The province says there are also many others that support the trails outside of a formal agreements.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
1938-2023 | Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dead at age 84
Gordon Lightfoot, the legendary folk musician whose silvery refrains told a tale of Canadian identity that was exported to listeners worldwide, has died at 84.
Canadian family travel to 13 countries in a year-long adventure before kids go blind
The Boucherville, Que., family that set out on a world trip before their children are blind have returned with memories to last a lifetime.
Tour bus operator pleads guilty, fined $475,000 for fatal rollover in Jasper
A tour bus operator pleaded guilty on Monday to two charges in a fatal rollover in Jasper National Park nearly three years ago.
U.S. to end vaccine requirements for Canadians at land border, international air travellers: officials
The U.S. is ending its COVID-19 vaccine requirements for international air travellers and Canadians at the land border as of next week, officials announced on Monday.
Tom Cochrane, Steven Page recall Gordon Lightfoot's influence on Canadian music
Gordon Lightfoot left a lasting impression on music fans and some Canadian musicians say his influence on the country's collective identity is immeasurable.
WATCH | School principal comes face-to-face with bear leaping from dumpster at U.S. school
A West Virginia school principal got a big surprise when he came face-to-face with a bear after he unlocked a dumpster .
These are the Canadians flying to the U.K. for the coronation
Hordes of tourists are expected to descend upon London for the King's coronation. CTVNews.ca spoke to a few of the Canadians who will be in the crowds for the 'once-in-a-lifetime' ceremony.
Is returning to school worth it for advancing your career? Experts weigh in
There are many perks to returning to school or taking certification courses to upgrade your skills and make your resume stand out, but the return on your investment of time and money depends on your field of choice, experts say.
Some 35,000 CRA workers continue strike as tentative deal reached with Treasury Board
Talks are set to resume between the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency, as some 35,000 CRA employees continue to walk the picket line.
Vancouver
-
Surrey mayor outlines plan to make final decision on policing
Mayor Brenda Locke is outlining Surrey’s next steps in deciding who will police the city going forward.
-
Myles Gray died by homicide, B.C. coroner's inquest finds
The jury at a B.C. coroner's inquest into Myles Gray's 2015 death after a beating by police has found the 33-year-old died by homicide.
-
'We're getting there': The signs B.C.'s biggest cities are inching toward regional policing
While the will-they-or-won't they discussion around keeping the RCMP or transitioning to Surrey Police has monopolized discussions around policing in B.C., the province appears to be quietly moving towards regionalizing police agencies in the biggest metropolitan areas.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 9:30
LIVE @ 9:30 | Edmonton fire chief to talk fire risk Tuesday morning, after full day of firefighting
Edmonton's fire chief is scheduled to speak Tuesday morning about the fire risk in the capital city.
-
Alberta's election campaign enters second day, UCP and NDP leaders in Calgary
Alberta's provincial election campaign continues today with the leaders of the two main political parties in Calgary.
-
Flair Airlines to announce new base of operations in Calgary
Ultra low-cost carrier Flair Airlines will be announcing details about its new base of operations in Calgary on Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84
Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot has died at age 84, says a representative for the family.
-
Teen boy suffers 'catastrophic' head injury while climbing moving Toronto subway car
A 16-year-old boy is in stable condition after suffering a 'catastrophic head injury' while attempting to climb on top of a moving TTC subway car.
-
Ontario couple says new electric vehicle's charge capacity 'nowhere near' what was advertised
An Ontario couple says they've been hit with unexpected costs after their new electric vehicle's ability to sustain a charge is 'nowhere near' what was advertised.
Calgary
-
Flair Airlines to announce new base of operations in Calgary
Ultra low-cost carrier Flair Airlines will be announcing details about its new base of operations in Calgary on Tuesday.
-
Alberta's NDP and UCP deadlocked as campaign officially begins: Poll
A new poll suggests Alberta's UCP and NDP are locked in a dead heat as the political parties seek support in the upcoming provincial election.
-
Playground at Airdrie elementary school scorched by early morning fire
Airdrie RCMP are looking for help to learn more about a suspicious fire at an elementary school playground.
Montreal
-
Major floods cause destruction in Quebec following several days of rain
Hundreds of residents have evacuated their homes in Quebec as local crews race to repair critical infrastructure after floods washed through several municipalities in recent days, and officials say they're expecting even more rain.
-
Police say 90-year-old pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by scooter in RDP
Montreal police say a 90-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a scooter Monday evening.
-
Meet FRED, Quebec's latest school zone traffic light that leaves speeding drivers on red
A school zone in Brossard, Que. will host a pilot project aimed at protecting children from fast-moving traffic, forcing vehicles going over the limit to stop altogether. A smart traffic light will be installed near Marie-Laurier Academy south of the Champlain Bridge. It’s not your regular set – unlike regular lights, which are automated to keep traffic moving smoothly through, this one has no problem halting traffic if it’s moving too fast.
Atlantic
-
Fire at fertilizer plant in western P.E.I. under investigation
A Monday night fire at a fertilizer plant in O’Leary, P.E.I., is under investigation.
-
Nova Scotia Power among companies in court facing labour charges in 2020 workplace death
Nova Scotia Power was one of three companies in provincial court Monday facing multiple Occupational Health and Safety Act charges after a worker drowned in 2020 at one of the utility's hydroelectric dams.
-
One Canadian’s journey out of Sudan
As the violence continues in Sudan, one Canadian man is sharing his experience of escaping the country and returning home.
Winnipeg
-
Boy dies after being ejected from vehicle during rollover: police
A five-year-old boy has died after the pickup truck he was riding in veered off a Manitoba roadway and rolled.
-
1938-2023
1938-2023 | Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dead at age 84
Gordon Lightfoot, the legendary folk musician whose silvery refrains told a tale of Canadian identity that was exported to listeners worldwide, has died at 84.
-
Winnipeg police investigating after teens attacked and robbed at carnival
The Winnipeg Police Service’s major crimes unit is investigating after a pair of teenage girls were attacked and robbed at a pop-up carnival on Friday.
Kitchener
-
Calls for WCDSB trustee to resign continue
For the second meeting in a row, dozens of people packing into the Waterloo Catholic District School Board meetings calling for the resignation of trustee Wendy Ashby.
-
No one hurt after car goes into Cambridge apartment building
No injuries have been reported following a Cambridge crash that left a car sticking out of an apartment building.
-
Emergency services respond to Park Street crash
Emergency services are on scene at a two-vehicle crash on Park Street near Union Boulevard in Kitchener.
Regina
-
Sask. education minister says teachers' concerns have been heard loud and clear
Following a large rally that saw thousands of education workers and parents convene in front of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building on Saturday, education minister Dustin Duncan said the message has been received by the province.
-
U.S. to end vaccine requirements for Canadians at land border, international air travellers: officials
The U.S. is ending its COVID-19 vaccine requirements for international air travellers and Canadians at the land border as of next week, officials announced on Monday.
-
Regina elementary school to reopen following water main break, 'extensive' repairs
Regina's McLurg Elementary School will reopen on May 2, nearly a month to the day after a water main break forced students to attend classes elsewhere.
Barrie
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Barrie sends one to hospital
Southbound traffic was at a standstill along Highway 400 at Dunlop Street in Barrie Tuesday morning following a multi-vehicle collision.
-
Search for missing man on Bass Lake reaches day 5
The OPP Marine Unit, Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, and the OPP K9 Unit returned to Bass Lake Tuesday morning to search for a man reported missing who had gone fishing and did not return home.
-
Dash cam footage captures frightening moments on Highway 89 in Mulmur
Dash cam footage captures frightening moments on Highway 89 in Mulmur, which one resident says isn't an isolated incident.
Saskatoon
-
Man wanted in Saskatoon killing among Canada's 'most wanted' fugitives
A man accused in a 2022 killing in Saskatoon's Nutana neighbourhood has been ranked as Canada's tenth most-wanted fugitive by a non-profit organization focused on helping police locate suspects who are still at large.
-
AI duels human in Saskatoon beer brewing competition
9 Mile Legacy Brewing set out to see if artificial intelligence can make better beer.
-
'We no longer get respect because of the uniform': Some Saskatoon first responders want to see criminal code changes
Saskatoon first responders are lauding a private members bill to strengthen their legal protection when it comes to assaults they face on the job.
Northern Ontario
-
Head of Walmart Canada talks theft, self-checkouts, potential closures
Walmart President and CEO Gonzalo Gebara was in Moncton Monday for the grand opening of a massive new distribution centre that will provide over 40 stores in Atlantic Canada with fresh and frozen groceries.
-
Ontario couple says new electric vehicle's charge capacity 'nowhere near' what was advertised
An Ontario couple says they've been hit with unexpected costs after their new electric vehicle's ability to sustain a charge is 'nowhere near' what was advertised.
-
North Bay caregiver found not guilty in woman's drowning
A North Bay woman has been found not guilty of failing to provide the necessities of life in the drowning of a 54-year-old woman in the bathtub at a local care home.