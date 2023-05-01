B.C. promises $10M for outdoor recreation groups

B.C. Environment Minister George Heyman announces the $10 million in funding. May 1, 2023 (CTV News) B.C. Environment Minister George Heyman announces the $10 million in funding. May 1, 2023 (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario