B.C. promises $10M for outdoor recreation groups

It’s no secret that Vancouver Island is home to an expansive network of trails and outdoor recreations sites.

While the people who look after them are often overlooked, the province is stepping in with millions of dollars to support them.

"I am particularly pleased to have the opportunity to announce today a grant of $10 million to the Outdoor Recreation Council of BC to establish the outdoor recreation fund," said B.C. Environment Minister George Heyman at a media event Monday.

The Outdoor Recreation Council of BC represents about 70 clubs and organizations that build and maintain trails and recreation sites across the province.

It’s estimated that they look after more than 20 per cent, or 8,500 kilometres, of B.C. trails annually.

"What most people don’t know is that trails and outdoor recreation assets don’t take care of themselves," said the council’s executive director, Louise Pedersen.

"There's a lot of volunteers that help take care of them in communities all across the province," she said.

"They have such a hard time accessing funding, so they need to spend a lot of their time trying to chase sponsorships and donations, which leaves them with less time to do what they’re really passionate about doing, which is to provide opportunities for British Columbians to get outside and enjoy the outdoors."

The council expects that its members will be able to start applying for their share of the funds early next year.

It's welcome news to its members like the Southern Vancouver Island Nature Trails Society, a group that designs, builds and maintains trails in the capital region.

"We carefully asses who will be using the trail and how to design a trail that will give them the best nature experience in a way that minimizes the impact on the environment," said Southern Vancouver Island Nature Trails Society director Andrew Pape-Salmon.

"People need to be out in nature and the benefits are undeniable," he said. "Nature has sustained us since the beginning, and now its time to give back."

According to the Outdoor Recreation Council, the $10 million investment from the province will help to establish the Outdoor Recreation Fund in perpetuity.

"We’ll use the entire $10 million contribution to create an endowment fund," said Pedersen.

"We’ll use the proceeds, the investment proceeds, and that is what we’ll be giving out as grants to recreation groups, First Nations and local governments," she said.

"We are hoping that this is just going to be the beginning," Pedersen added. "We’re hopping to be able boost this contribution with donations and grants from other bodies like foreign business, from foundations, other levels of government, and there’ll be an opportunity for individuals to contribute as well."

Nearly 500 individuals, recreation organizations and Indigenous communities have formal agreements with the province to maintain trails and associated facilities.

The province says there are also many others that support the trails outside of a formal agreements.