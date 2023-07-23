B.C. professor pushing plan to protect marbled murrelet habitat in old growth

A marbled murrelet is shown in mid flight over the waters near Mitlenatch Island, B.C. in this undated handout photo. Bird watcher Royann Petrell, a retired UBC professor, is pushing the provincial government to create protected wildlife habitat areas to help sustain the threatened population of the marbled murrelet on Vancouver Island. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Deb Freeman A marbled murrelet is shown in mid flight over the waters near Mitlenatch Island, B.C. in this undated handout photo. Bird watcher Royann Petrell, a retired UBC professor, is pushing the provincial government to create protected wildlife habitat areas to help sustain the threatened population of the marbled murrelet on Vancouver Island. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Deb Freeman

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Barbie' takes the box office crown and 'Oppenheimer' soars in a historic weekend

'Barbenheimer' didn't just work: it spun box office gold. The social media-fuelled fusion of Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' and Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' brought moviegoers back to the theatres in record numbers this weekend, vastly outperforming projections and giving a glimmer of hope to the lagging exhibition business, amid the sobering backdrop of strikes.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario