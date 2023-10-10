B.C. private island listed for $1.5M

A private island has been listed for sale on Vancouver Island's Cowichan Lake.

The property, known as Island 7, is one of only a handful of islands on the large freshwater lake, west of Duncan.

The home, with exposed wood beams and a cathedral ceiling, is fully furnished and can accommodate up to 10 people. (Colliers International)

The $1.549-million price tag includes a modern, West Coast-style home and a boat dock on 2.25 acres, according to real estate listing company Colliers International.

The home, with exposed wood beams and a cathedral ceiling, is fully furnished and can accommodate up to 10 people.

The island also has cell service, the listing says.

"The home's vaulted ceilings, high windows and large great room provide incredible views of the lake, while the balance of the island is well treed and completely surrounded by low bank walk-on waterfront," according to the ad.

The private getaway also includes a shed, a workshop and large decks, all situated on the "quiet end of the lake" near the community of Caycuse.

