B.C. premier to attend official commemoration service for Queen in Victoria

British Columbia will hold an official commemoration service and ceremonial procession to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II next week.

The premier's office announced Tuesday that the event would begin at 10:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, with a procession from the B.C. legislature in Victoria to the nearby Christ Church Cathedral.

The procession is expected to include Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin and Premier John Horgan, as well as members of the Canadian military and other dignitaries.

The premier's office said a 21-gun salute will be part of the ceremony.

The commemoration service will begin at 11 a.m., led by the church's rector, the Very Reverend M. Ansley Tucker.

Public seating at the service will be limited but a livestream of the event will be available online.

The province says further details about the service will be shared once they are finalized.