B.C. premier's sister-in-law among 14 candidates for Langford council

Fourteen people, including B.C. Premier John Horgan's sister-in-law, have declared their candidacy for a seat on Langford, B.C., council in the October municipal election.

Three others have declared their candidacy for mayor, including long-sitting mayor Stew Young.

Shirley Ackland, the wife of the premier's late brother who died of cancer in 2018, previously served as mayor of Port McNeill, B.C., and is still on the payroll as an instructor at North Island College in Courtenay, B.C., according to her candidate nomination papers.

Dan Oickle and Scott Peter Goodmanson will challenge Young for the mayor's chair, which he has held continuously since 1993.

All six sitting councillors are running for re-election on Oct 15.

The 14 declared candidates for Langford council, as of the Sept. 9 deadline, are:

Shirley Ackland

Denise Blackwell (incumbent)

Kimberley Guiry

Colby Harder

Wendy Hobbs

Mark Morley

Shannon Russell

Matt Sahlstrom (incumbent)

Lanny Seaton (incumbent)

Norma Stewart (incumbent)

Lillian Szpak (incumbent)

Roger Wade (incumbent)

Mary Wagner

Keith Yacucha

More information on the municipal election – including mail-in ballot instructions, early voting opportunities and candidate nomination papers – can be found on the city's election website.