B.C. premier's approval rating climbs though remains below 50 per cent: poll
Fewer than half of British Columbians approve of Premier David Eby's performance, placing him in the middle of the pack among Canada's premiers, according to the latest poll released Wednesday by the Angus Reid Institute.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey maintains the highest approval rating at 62 per cent, while the lowest approvals went to Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson and New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, who are tied with 25 per cent support.
Eby, who was sworn in as premier in November, has seen both his approval and disapproval numbers climb since December, while the percentage of poll respondents with no opinion on his performance has shrunk.
Eby's favourability rating rose two points since December, when it sat at 46 per cent, while the number of British Columbians who disapprove of his job rose from 26 per cent to 33 per cent.
The number of respondents with no opinion of Eby's performance has fallen 10 points to 18 per cent.
The B.C. premier narrowly edged out Danielle Smith of Alberta, whose 46 per cent approval rating marks a three-point gain since December.
Eby's approval rating is not far off from that of his predecessor, John Horgan, who left office with a 51 per cent favourability rating, according to Angus Reid.
Horgan's approval among British Columbians remained above the 50 per cent mark more often than not during his five-year tenure as premier, peaking at 71 per cent in June 2020.
The Angus Reid Institute conducted its most recent poll through an online survey of 4,899 Canadian adults, who are members of the Angus Reid Forum, between March 6 and March 13. The non-profit institute says the sample size carries a margin of error of one per cent, 19 times out of 20.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM Trudeau says 2023 budget will include affordability measures 'that will directly help Canadians'
The 2023 federal budget will include new affordability measures aimed at helping Canadians' navigate the ongoing cost-of-living crunch, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Radiation-detecting satellite by team of Canadian students successfully launched into space
A miniature satellite designed and built by Canadian university students and researchers has successfully launched into space on board a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
Downing of U.S. drone likely an 'isolated incident': Canadian military analyst
The downing of a U.S. drone over the Black Sea, an act the Americans are blaming on a Russian fighter jet, appears to be an 'isolated incident,' a former NATO commander and Canadian military analyst says.
'How are you going to compete?': Canadians grapple with tight housing market
From single parents on the hunt for a place to raise their children to millennials just wanting a rental that won't cost most of their salary, these are stories of how Canadians are being priced out from coast to coast.
How Celine Dion's diagnosis changed understanding of living with stiff-person syndrome
The understanding of stiff-person syndrome has increased since Celine Dion announced she was diagnosed, but advocates say more needs to be done to find a cure.
'Reconciliation through art': Campaign aims to get an Indigenous woman on Canada's $20 bill
A new campaign is aiming to get an Indigenous woman honoured on the next $20 bill in Canada for the first time.
Elon Musk brought internet to Brazil's Amazon. Criminals love it.
Brazilian federal agents aboard three helicopters descended on an illegal mining site on Tuesday in the Amazon rainforest. They were met with gunfire, and the shooters escaped, leaving behind an increasingly familiar find for authorities: Starlink internet units.
'Stalkerware': Scientists study 14 spyware apps to see how they can infiltrate your phone
A recent study finds a number of popular smartphone spyware apps are not only hard to detect and remove, but their poor security means they can leak sensitive personal information.
Reality star's son charged with aggravated assault in Tennessee
Kyle Chrisley, the son of reality TV star Todd Chrisley of the show 'Chrisley Knows Best,' has been charged with aggravated assault in Tennessee, authorities said.
Vancouver
-
1 dead after crash that caused power outage in New Westminster
One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in New Westminster, B.C., that caused a local power outage Wednesday morning.
-
Attempted robbery at East Vancouver cannabis store caught on camera
Security video has been released of an attempted robbery at an East Vancouver weed store Monday night.
-
'Tide of human misery': Nanaimo mayor speaks out after recent crimes
Surveillance video from Nanaimo shows the alarming moments after Clint Smith, owner of an auto repair shop, was shot in the stomach on Sunday.
Edmonton
-
Police close road, erect tent near north Edmonton school
Officers taped off a block, set up barricades and erected a tent over a road next to Londonderry School in Edmonton Wednesday morning.
-
Flair launches $50-million lawsuit against leasing companies after plane seizures
Flair Airlines has filed a $50-million lawsuit against several plane-leasing companies over the "unlawful" seizure of four of its aircraft over the weekend.
-
Province providing $30M to upgrade Red Deer Regional Airport
Alberta will invest $30 million to expand the Red Deer Regional Airport as part of budget 2023.
Toronto
-
Former Toronto official speaks out after surviving 'widowmaker' heart attack
After suffering a sudden widowmaker heart attack, a former long-time Toronto public servant is speaking out about the medical episode that could have cost him his life.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect with word 'legendary' tattooed in forehead
A Canada-wide warrant for murder has been issued for a 37-year-old man with the word 'legendary' tattooed on his forehead.
-
Cybersecurity expert has questions about Toronto Pearson's new AI partnership
An Ontario cybersecurity expert is asking a number of questions about Toronto Pearson International Airport's newest artificial intelligence partnership.
Calgary
-
Alberta man won STARS Lottery, then a decade later the service saved his life
An Alberta man who once won the grand prize from the STARS Lottery is sharing the story of how the helicopter rescue service saved his life almost a decade later.
-
Woman shot by RCMP last month was armed, ASIRT says
A woman who was shot by police on a rural highway east of Calgary last month was armed with what appears to be a small knife.
-
Calgary's Back Alley nightclub announces 2023 Stampede tent
There's a new Stampede tent coming to Calgary, and Sean Paul will be performing there.
Montreal
-
Court tosses case against trans man after 'inappropriate' and 'humiliating' Montreal police interrogation
An arson case has been thrown out, and the accused acquitted after a Quebec Superior Court judge found the police investigator created an atmosphere of oppression by, among other errors, using female pronouns and dead names throughout the interrogation of a trans man.
-
3 victims remain in critical condition after Monday's crash in Amqui
Three people are still fighting for their lives, two days after a pickup truck plowed into almost a dozen pedestrians walking down a street in the Quebec town of Amqui.
-
How Celine Dion's diagnosis changed understanding of living with stiff-person syndrome
The understanding of stiff-person syndrome has increased since Celine Dion announced she was diagnosed, but advocates say more needs to be done to find a cure.
Atlantic
-
Halifax University prof. engaged in pattern of predatory and abusive behaviour towards some young men: report
The University of King's College in Halifax has released its independent report on the accusations of sexual assault against one of its former professors.
-
Mid-March nor'easter brings messy mix of rain, snow to the Maritimes
A slow-moving nor’easter has brought a messy mix of snow and rain across the Maritimes.
-
Trudeau, Furey announce $10-a-day child care implemented in Newfoundland and Labrador
Parents in Newfoundland and Labrador are now benefiting from $10-a-day child care, three years ahead of a national target to have the system in place across the country.
Winnipeg
-
Settlement offer for Downtown Winnipeg Police Headquarters lawsuit approved by EPC
A settlement offer for the city’s lawsuit over construction cost overruns for the Downtown Police Headquarters project has been approved by the mayor's inner cricle.
-
'A dream come true': Winnipeg-born actor to make big screen debut in 'BlackBerry'
Eagle-eyed movie fans who got a first glimpse of the upcoming film 'BlackBerry' in its debut trailer may have spotted some Winnipeg-grown talent.
-
Bennett backs supervised consumption sites day after Manitoba bill on licensing them
The federal minister of mental heath and addictions says she is concerned some may misunderstand the role harm reduction plays in reducing overdose deaths after the Manitoba government said it would introduce legislation that would require licensing for supervised drug consumption sites.
Kitchener
-
'Much bigger than people can even realize': Brantford woman charged with defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas
A 24-year-old woman from Brantford, Ont., is facing dozens of criminal charges, including harassment, fraud and sexual assault, after police say she sought the help of registered doulas for pregnancies and stillbirths that turned out to be fake.
-
Trailer released in film about Waterloo, Ont.'s BlackBerry
The trailer for the new biopic about Waterloo region tech giant BlackBerry has officially been released.
-
Iconic New Hamburg waterwheel removed, replacement coming soon
A New Hamburg landmark is getting a facelift as the old wooden waterwheel at William Scott Park is being taken apart.
Regina
-
'Record breaking': $297M announced for Sask. municipal revenue sharing program
A record $297 million investment for Saskatchewan's municipal revenue sharing program will be provided from the province in 2023-24.
-
Regina teens, 12-year-old charged following alleged robbery and assault
Three boys, ages 12, 13 and 14, have been charged after a man was assaulted and robbed in a Regina parking lot Tuesday evening.
-
Mystery surrounds abandoned car on Regina street that sat for over 2 months with tickets piling up
A car sat on a Regina street for more than two months with tickets piling up, according to residents in the area.
Barrie
-
Up to 15cm of snow could cause hazardous road conditions this week: Here's where
Mother Nature is whipping up another winter storm this week, with up to 15 centimetres possible heading into the weekend.
-
Barrie ranked 7th most expensive rental market in Canada: report
A new report reveals rental prices in most major cities nationwide have significantly increased, including in Barrie.
-
Barrie woman shocked to win over $100K with Lotto 6/49 after only 3 plays
The third time was a charm for Barrie woman Heather Cherutti who won $106,700 with Lotto 6/49.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon community fridge forced to move following complaints
A food security resource in Riversdale is being forced to move following complaints from surrounding businesses.
-
Alleged victim disappointed as former Saskatoon gym teacher appears in court by phone
A Saskatoon woman who is unable to identify herself due to a court-ordered publication ban she's fighting to remove says she is disappointed she wasn't able to face her former gym teacher in court on Monday.
-
Sask. premier's approval rating at 60%, second highest in country, poll says
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has a 60 per cent approval rating putting him second highest among the provinces, according to a poll released by the Angus Reid Institute.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Vehicle hit by train on Barrydowne Road in New Sudbury
Sudbury police are asking people to avoid the area of the train tracks on Barrydowne Road next to the New Sudbury Centre after a train hit a vehicle.
-
'Much bigger than people can even realize': Brantford woman charged with defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas
A 24-year-old woman from Brantford, Ont., is facing dozens of criminal charges, including harassment, fraud and sexual assault, after police say she sought the help of registered doulas for pregnancies and stillbirths that turned out to be fake.
-
Southern Ont. snowmobiler killed in Lake Nipissing crash
A 33-year-old from southern Ontario has died after a single snow machine crash on Lake Nipissing near St. Jean Road on Tuesday afternoon, police say.