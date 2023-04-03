B.C. Premier Eby to announce plan to deliver more housing more quickly

The British Columbia government will announce its plan to deliver more homes more quickly for people in the province on Monday.

Premier David Eby and B.C. Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon will lay out the plan during a live news conference in Victoria.

The NDP government has indicated it will incentivize the construction and permitting of secondary suites across the province as part of a wider plan to tackle the ongoing housing crisis.

In a report earlier this month, the B.C. Real Estate Association said home construction will need to rise to unprecedented levels to offset the impact of record immigration on the province's housing market.

The province must build 25 per cent more new homes than usual for the next five years to address deteriorating housing affordability, the association said.

B.C. is expected to welcome an estimated 217,500 new permanent residents from 2023 to 2025, nearly double the historical average immigration levels, the report said.

Construction needs to be ramped up to a record 43,000 housing completions a year for the next five years to meet the rapid population growth, the BCREA found.

With files from The Canadian Press

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.