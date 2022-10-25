B.C. premier-designate David Eby announces transition team

Former B.C. attorney general and housing minister David Eby arrives for a news conference in a park in downtown Vancouver, Thursday, October 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward Former B.C. attorney general and housing minister David Eby arrives for a news conference in a park in downtown Vancouver, Thursday, October 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario