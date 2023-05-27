B.C. Premier David Eby calls two byelections for June 24

VICTORIA - British Columbia Premier David Eby called byelections on Saturday for two ridings left vacant after the resignations of the previous New Democrat premier and a former cabinet minister.

Voters in the Greater Victoria riding of Langford-Juan de Fuca and in Vancouver-Mount Pleasant will cast their ballots on June 24.

The Langford riding had been held by former premier John Horgan from 2005 until his retirement from politics earlier this year.

Melanie Mark, a former advanced education and tourism minister and the first First Nations woman elected to the B.C. legislature, had represented Vancouver-Mount Pleasant since 2016 before she also left office earlier this year.

The NDP, BC United and Greens have nominated candidates to run in each riding.

School board trustee Ravi Parmar is set to run for the New Democrats in the Langford riding, while parental autism advocate Elena Lawson will carry the banner for BC United and health advocate Camille Currie will contend for the Greens.

In Vancouver-Mount Pleasant, Indigenous leader Joan Phillip will run for the NDP, local businessman Jackie Lee for BC United, and emergency management expert Wendy Hayko for the Greens.

Advance voting is set to run from June 16 to 21, with June 24 as the final day voters may cast their ballots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2023.