B.C. premier completes cancer treatment, expected to return to work next month

British Columbia Premier John Horgan says he has completed his cancer treatment and is expected to return to his office in the coming weeks.

The premier said in a message posted to his Twitter account Monday that he has undergone 35 radiation treatments since his throat cancer diagnosis in November.

Horgan has been working from home during his recovery and has been participating in meetings virtually.

The premier's office confirmed he has lost weight as a result of his treatment and Horgan tweeted that he is "a little less robust than before, but feeling better every day."

The premier is expected to return to his office and hold a media availability in early February.

Horgan, a noted Star Trek fan, said his treatment providers "had the phasers on stun" and offered a special thanks to staff at the Victoria cancer clinic.

They had the phasers on stun and my treatment is complete.



So grateful for the compassion and professionalism of the @BCCancer team and health workers across BC under incredible strain right now.



A little less robust than before, but feeling better every day. See you soon! pic.twitter.com/QekAHuQwKs — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) January 17, 2022

Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth was appointed deputy premier after Horgan announced he was having biopsy surgery in October.