B.C. police watchdog investigating RCMP arrest in Cobble Hill

British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating after a woman allegedly sustained a serious injury during a traffic stop in Cobble Hill, B.C.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) says the incident happened at 10:55 p.m. on Feb. 11.

An RCMP officer stopped the woman in a grey Mazda 3 near Shawnigan Lake Road and Mile End Road.

The woman reportedly did not obey police direction and was taken into custody and transported to the Duncan RCMP detachment, according to the agency.

On Feb. 16, the woman reported to police that she had sustained a serious but non-life-threatening injury during the arrest, the IIO said.

Investigators with the police oversight group were notified and launched an investigation into the arrest.

The IIO is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the witness reporting line at 1-855-446-8477 or use the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in B.C. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.