B.C. police watchdog finds grounds for charges against 3 RCMP officers in killing of Indigenous man
British Columbia's police watchdog has found reasonable grounds for charges against three Vancouver Island RCMP officers involved in the shooting death of an Indigenous man last year.
In a statement Thursday, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. announced it would file a report to B.C.'s prosecution service to consider charges in the death of Jared Lowndes.
At least one Campbell River RCMP officer opened fire on Lowndes in the parking lot of the Tim Hortons in the 2000-block of South Island Highway on the morning of July 8, 2021.
Police were attempting to pull over the 38-year-old father of two for an outstanding warrant when he failed to stop, the RCMP said shortly after the incident.
According to the IIO, the incident began just before 5:30 a.m., when a Mountie was investigating a parked Audi. The driver of the dark blue vehicle reportedly drove away and there was contact between the Audi and a police vehicle.
The Mountie did not pursue the Audi but alerted other officers in the area, according to the IIO.
Police located the Audi again at around 9 a.m., stopping the vehicle in the Tim Hortons drive-thru lane.
Mounties said a responding officer boxed the vehicle in before confronting the driver with a police service dog.
During the interaction, the dog was stabbed and killed. The dog's handler also suffered a knife wound, the RCMP said.
Police opened fire on Lowndes, killing him.
Ronald J. MacDonald, the chief civilian director of the IIO, "reviewed the evidence and determined that reasonable grounds exist to believe that three officers may have committed offences in relation to various uses of force," the IIO said in the release Thursday.
"The IIO is preparing a report to be submitted to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges in the coming months," the agency added. "As releasing the details of the interaction could prejudice a potential prosecution, more information will not be provided at this time."
Before approving any charges, the prosecution service must determine there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence, and that prosecution is in the public interest, the police oversight agency said.
The IIO is tasked with investigating all police officer-related incidents in B.C. that result in death or serious injury to a member of the public, regardless of whether there is any allegation of police wrongdoing.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Winnipeg man facing murder charge now accused of killing 3 more women over several months
A Winnipeg man charged with first-degree murder in connection with the homicide of a woman in May police described as horrific has been charged in connection with the deaths of three more Indigenous women in the city.
Passengers stuck on sweltering plane in Jamaica denied compensation by WestJet
WestJet has declined to provide compensation to passengers who were stuck in a sweltering airplane cabin in Jamaica earlier this month, claiming the flight was cancelled because of 'a security-related incident' outside the airline's control.
Luxury detergent products recalled in Canada over risk of bacteria exposure, 11 infections reported
A slew of luxury detergent brand The Laundress products have been recalled in Canada due to the risk of bacteria exposure with as many as 11 people reporting infections, according to Health Canada.
Exploring a tunnel deep below Niagara Falls
Turbines that once harnessed the powerful energy of Niagara Falls into a great source of electricity came to a halt years ago. But the secrets deep below the power station are coming to life once again. Visitors can now explore the former cathedral of power and a new tunnel that opens to a spectacular view of the falls.
Prosecutor: Donald Trump knew about exec's tax fraud scheme
Donald Trump 'knew exactly what was going on' with top Trump Organization executives who schemed for years to dodge taxes on company-paid perks, a prosecutor said Thursday, challenging defence claims that the former president was unaware of the plot at the heart of the company's tax fraud case.
TREND LINE | Health care surpasses inflation as top national issue of concern: Nanos
Health care has surpassed inflation and jobs as the top national issue of concern, according to Nanos Research’s weekly tracking, as Canadians read reports of hospital emergency rooms under strain and a 'tripledemic' of flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases spiking across the country.
Fiery train derailment closes southern Sask. highway: RCMP
A fiery train derailment closed a highway in southeast Saskatchewan on Thursday morning. A train derailed approximately two kilometres northwest of Macoun, Sask., forcing the closure of Highway 39 in both directions, RCMP said.
Rapper Ye is no longer buying right-wing social app Parler
The rapper Ye is no longer buying right-leaning social media site Parler, the company said Thursday. Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, had offered to buy Parler in October.
Vancouver Island men facing 41 charges in 'significant' crackdown on Hells Angels in B.C.
Four men are facing dozens of charges after a years-long drug-trafficking investigation that police say disrupted the expansion of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang on Vancouver Island.
Vancouver
-
B.C.’s medical watchdog seeking injunction against Telus Health program
British Columbia's Medical Services Commission has applied for an injunction against a Telus Health program, alleging its billing model contravenes the province's Medicare Protection Act.
-
Lawyer who missed money laundering 'red flags' suspended by B.C. law society
A former Vancouver lawyer who failed to recognize "red flags" that should have made him ask more questions about the money he was handling for a client has been fined and suspended for four months.
-
Video shows suspect in group assault of young women in downtown Vancouver, police say
Investigators looking into a late-summer assault in downtown Vancouver are hoping the public can help identify one female suspect.
Edmonton
-
More shelter space coming, but some worry it is too late for Edmonton's vulnerable
Six people have died in encampments since the cold weather began, as the city and provincial governments prepare further shelter capacity.
-
Alberta deputy premier says sovereignty act not a power grab, eyes changes to bill
Alberta’s deputy premier says the proposed sovereignty act does not grant cabinet unilateral power to rewrite laws behind closed doors, but amendments may be needed to clear that up.
-
This dog got a job at an Edmonton office, thanks to a Reddit post
A local dog has found a new purpose in his life after getting a job at an Edmonton office.
Toronto
-
Healer or dealer? Man charged in Toronto's biggest single-day drug and gun bust speaks out
The Toronto man accused in a large drug and gun bust is speaking out, saying on the stand at his trial that he’s a not a major drug dealer, but a “bio-energy healer” who was as surprised as anyone to find dozens of guns and millions of dollars in drugs in his shared apartment.
-
'Unnecessarily cruel': Toronto sends eviction notices to encampment in churchyard
People living in an encampment outside Saint Stephen-In-The-Fields Church have been given notice by the City of Toronto to pack up and leave, even though the tents were pitched in the yard with the church’s blessing.
-
Ontario family quoted $15,000 for toilet repair that cost $50 to fix
An Ontario woman who had some water in her basement said she was shocked by a $15,000 quote to fix her toilet.
Calgary
-
Calgary's 6 unsolved murders from 2022: What we know
Of the 24 homicides in Calgary so far this year, six of them remain unsolved, leaving still-grieving family members desperate for answers.
-
Constitutional questions: UCP ministers say proposed Sovereignty Act won't violate the law
Some of the Alberta Sovereignty Act's former critics are now defending it, as questions about its constitutionality continue to swirl.
-
Applications open for dental care benefits touted by Liberals as inflation relief
The Canada Revenue Agency is now accepting applications from parents for the new children's dental benefit, which was put forward as part of the Liberal government's package of cost-of-living relief for low-income Canadians.
Montreal
-
Quebec health minister asks nurses to come back to help struggling health-care system
The situation in Quebec's health-care system 'will continue to be difficult' in the coming weeks, Health Minister Christian Dube warned Thursday. He is calling on nurses to come and help out at busy Info-Santé 811 phone line, which received around 10,000 calls on Wednesday.
-
Three arrested after daylight shooting in Montreal grocery store parking lot
Montreal police said they arrested two teenage boys and a woman in her 20s after a daylight shooting in a St-Leonard grocery store parking lot Thursday.
-
RCMP conduct 'national security' search at home west of Montreal
The RCMP said investigators are searching a home in Vaudreuil-Dorion, a suburb west of Montreal, as part of a 'national security' operation. The national police force began its operation Wednesday night. Police at the scene would not say what led them to the house on Aquin Avenue, in Quebec's Monteregie region.
Atlantic
-
Scrambling for aircraft in N.S. mass shooting, RCMP told to 'pound sand': official
Transcripts of calls between the RCMP and search and rescue officials in Halifax show an overall lack of understanding of what was required to have a military aircraft assist during the search for a gunman who killed 22 people in April 2020.
-
Intense storm knocks out power, prompts school closures across the Maritimes
Roughly 10,000 Maritimers are without power and a number of schools are closed in all three provinces as an intense storm brings high winds and heavy rain to the region.
-
Progress being made in fight to save North Atlantic right whale from extinction
A group of international experts recently confirmed there were about 340 surviving North Atlantic right whales as of last year -- down from 348 recorded in 2020. Though the rate of decline has slowed, researchers say these huge animals are still struggling to stave off extinction.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man facing murder charge now accused of killing 3 more women over several months
A Winnipeg man charged with first-degree murder in connection with the homicide of a woman in May police described as horrific has been charged in connection with the deaths of three more Indigenous women in the city.
-
Experts calling for delay to MAiD legislation that will add mental disorders as options for assessment
Experts are asking the federal government to delay legislation that will allow those suffering from a mental disorder to have MAiD as an option available to them.
-
Review will look at decision to not lay charges against fashion mogul in Manitoba
The Manitoba government is taking a second look at a decision to not lay charges against former fashion mogul Peter Nygard.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener Lions Club scaling down Christmas display, cites safety issues
The Kitchener Pioneer Lions Club is scaling back Christmas Fantasy for the 2022 season, citing safety concern as the reason why.
-
Top Ontario soccer league well-represented at FIFA World Cup
Canada may be out of contention for the World Cup, but the team’s appearance at the tournament is already having an impact on soccer players here at home.
-
More Ontarians driving high on edibles: CAA survey
A recent survey conducted by CAA South Central Ontario found more people are driving while high on edibles since 2019.
Regina
-
Fiery train derailment closes southern Sask. highway: RCMP
A fiery train derailment closed a highway in southeast Saskatchewan on Thursday morning. A train derailed approximately two kilometres northwest of Macoun, Sask., forcing the closure of Highway 39 in both directions, RCMP said.
-
Saskatchewan United Party officially registered as provincial political party
A new political party fronted by a former Saskatchewan Party caucus member has been officially registered in the province.
-
Sask. introduces Firearms Act in effort to increase gun owner rights, public safety
The Government of Saskatchewan introduced legislation on Thursday aiming to protect the rights of lawful gun owners and increase public safety.
Barrie
-
HAPPENING NOW
HAPPENING NOW | Barrie police attend serious collision in city's south end
Police in Barrie are investigating a serious collision in the city's south end.
-
Dry cleaning industry calling on government help as future remains uncertain
The dry cleaning industry is calling on the government for help as its future remains uncertain.
-
Russian-Canadian man living in Bradford, Ont. fights extradition after arrest for global ransomware attacks
Investigators from Orillia, Ontario, to Newark, New Jersey, are trying to convince a judge Mikhail Vasiliev should soon be extradited to the United States after being charged in connection with global ransomware attacks worth millions.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Penitentiary placed guards on leave after alleged assault, FSIN says
Four correctional officers were placed on leave after allegedly assaulting an inmate at Saskatchewan Penitentiary, the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations says.
-
'Cautiously optimistic': Lawyer for trucker in Broncos crash waiting on Federal Court
A lawyer for a former truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash says he's cautiously optimistic that he will get the chance to argue against his client's possible deportation before Federal Court.
-
Amid shortage, Sask. Health Authority pulls down online list of doctors accepting patients
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is ending its practice of publicly listing doctors who are accepting patients.
Northern Ontario
-
Man charged with missing Indigenous man's murder in northern Ontario
Two people from northwestern Ontario have been charged after the body of a local missing Indigenous man was found, police say.
-
Sudbury area mother issues warning about 'dangerous' TikTok challenge
A northern Ontario mother is warning parents and guardians about a social media challenge that tricks others into becoming an unsuspecting victim -- including her daughter, who broke her arm.
-
Tiny homes study in Sudbury could have big impact on housing shortage
Collège Boréal in Sudbury has received about $360,000 from the federal to finance a study on tiny homes and determine whether they’re an option here in northern Ontario.