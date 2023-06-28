B.C. opens $500M fund to help non-profits buy rental buildings, keep rent affordable

Condos and apartment buildings are seen in downtown Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday February 2, 2017. The British Columbia government has opened access to its $500 million rental-protection fund that will help non-profit groups purchase rental buildings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Condos and apartment buildings are seen in downtown Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday February 2, 2017. The British Columbia government has opened access to its $500 million rental-protection fund that will help non-profit groups purchase rental buildings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario