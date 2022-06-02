B.C. NDP 'signed their own death warrant' with museum decision, say Liberals as spring sitting ends

B.C. Premier John Horgan addresses the media on Feb. 8, 2022. (B.C. Government/Flickr) B.C. Premier John Horgan addresses the media on Feb. 8, 2022. (B.C. Government/Flickr)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario