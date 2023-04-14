B.C. moves to seize Hells Angels clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver, Kelowna

British Columbia's civil forfeiture office moved Friday to seize assets belonging to the Hells Angels, including three clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver and Kelowna.

A spokesperson for B.C.'s anti-gang Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit said its officers would attend the clubhouses to keep the peace alongside local police while the civil forfeiture agency took control of the properties.

The Hells Angels clubhouse on Victoria Road in Nanaimo, B.C. (Google Maps)

The B.C. Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General said it was preparing a statement on the seizures Friday.

In February, B.C.'s highest court ruled the province could seize the clubhouses because the bikers would likely keep using the properties to plan or commit illegal activities.

The B.C. Court of Appeal decision overturned a 2020 ruling in B.C. Supreme Court that allowed the biker gang to retain ownership of the properties because the forfeiture office failed to prove they would be used to commit crimes.

The court battle began after Mounties raided the gang's Nanaimo clubhouse in 2007 and the province's civil forfeiture office initiated proceedings to seize the property and its contents.

The seizure was later broadened to include the Hells Angels clubhouses in East Vancouver and Kelowna.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.