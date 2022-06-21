B.C. Mines Ministry has improved 'with minor exceptions,' says auditor general

B.C. Mines Ministry has improved 'with minor exceptions,' says auditor general

Michael Pickup fields questions at a news conference in Halifax on Tuesday, April 3, 2018. British Columbia's auditor general has found that while the government enforced environmental rules and regulations on mines, there are still concerns on handling cleanup of areas when they close. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan Michael Pickup fields questions at a news conference in Halifax on Tuesday, April 3, 2018. British Columbia's auditor general has found that while the government enforced environmental rules and regulations on mines, there are still concerns on handling cleanup of areas when they close. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Is it time for a 'gas tax holiday' in Canada?

As fuel prices reach record highs and drive inflation, there have been growing calls for governments to temporarily suspend or reduce gas taxes. CTVNews.ca spoke with experts on whether a gas tax holiday makes sense in Canada.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario