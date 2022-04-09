B.C. man rescues otter trapped in pool using 'legendary' log

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Pakistan's embattled PM ousted in no-confidence vote

Pakistan's political opposition ousted the country's embattled prime minister in a no-confidence vote on Saturday, which they won after several of Imran Khan's allies and a key coalition party deserted him.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario