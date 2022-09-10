B.C. man overcoming traumatic injury by taking motorcycle trips with 'singing' dog

Jamie Lone is flipping through photos on his phone, looking back on his motorcycling past.

“The passion was always there,” he says, before revealing the crash that made him quit riding.

Jamie says a car rear-ended his motorcycle so hard, he was thrown 70 feet off of it.

“The ambulance attendant said, ‘Someone’s looked after you,’” Jamie recalls.

Although he was lucky to be alive, Jamie’s life would never be the same again.

“Horrible symptoms,” Jamie frowns. “Everything was too much.”

Jamie suffered a traumatic brain injury that left him unable to work as a chief naval technician, along with mental health issues that left him struggling to be the husband and father he once was.

“I started realizing that all my actions trying to be that proud strong person wasn’t (working),” Jamie says.

Eventually, Jamie started accepting his vulnerability and new way of being in the world, with the help of an unexpected gift from his son: a dog named Joe.

“He’s special,” Jamie says, fighting back tears of gratitude. “He’s just been the best addition to our family."

One of the most remarkable ways Joe is helping Jamie heal began last summer.

After more than three years away from a motorcycle, because he felt too uncomfortable to ride one, Jamie discovered Joe sleeping in his bike’s side-car.

“The next morning we got-up and did two laps around the cul-de-sac together,” Jamie smiles. “We haven’t looked back since!”

Jamie and Joe have spent the past two summers embarking on daily drives together, with the dog wearing goggles in the side-car to protect his eyes from the wind.

“I let Joe just do his thing,” Jamie laughs.

It seems Joe’s thing is singing.

Accompanied by Jamie playing harmonica, the dog performs for the people they pass.

Whenever Jamie starts playing the instrument, Joe barks enthusiastically before howling excitedly.

It inspires countless strangers to smile and take pictures.

“He’s so special,” one fan beams.

“You’re nice!” another says, petting Joe’s head.

“It just elates me,” Jamie smiles at his pup.

He also started sharing photos of their rides on his Flyin’ Joe Instagram account.

More than fuelling his positivity, these drive-by performances with his dog are providing Jamie with a renewed sense of purpose.

“For me to give back to people,” Jamie says. “It’s what I want to do.”

It’s a joyful return to the road of life, with his best friend by his side.