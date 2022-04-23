B.C. man overcomes addiction, homelessness, gives back with 'Little Barbershop of Horrors'
It wouldn’t be surprising for Daryl Bidner’s regulars to walk into his one-room barbershop and notice the big screen TV on the wall (surrounded by drawings of classic tattoos) showing the 1986 movie Little Shop of Horrors.
Before he started his barbering business, Daryl was wondering what to call it.
“You got Bob’s Barbershop, Joe’s Barbershop,” Daryl says. “I wanted (my shop) to be different.”
So he named it Little Barbershop of Horrors, after the musical he loved as a kid, before he became partial to punk as a teenager.
“I used to be able to cut my own friends’ hair,” Daryl recalls, showing pictures of his own gravity-defying, orange-dyed hair.
“I’d do Mohawks, shave heads.”
Around the same time, Daryl dropped out of school, struggled with addiction, and eventually experienced homelessness.
Although he tried to get healthy for years, nothing seemed to work. Then, one night, on a whim, he decided to get a tattoo.
“I came home and didn’t use that night,” Daryl smiles. “I felt great. I was stoked to look in the the mirror and look at my new tattoo.”
So Daryl started getting new ink every couple days. By the time he got his 40th tattoo, he says he’d stopped using.
“Some people need (Narcotics Anonymous), some people need (Alcoholics Anonymous),” Daryl says. “Tattoos seemed to work for me.”
He considered becoming a tattoo artist, before re-connecting with the creativity he expressed as a teenager, cutting his friends’ hair. Daryl started training to become a barber.
“I’d never had much education,” Darryl says, describing how intimidating it was enrolling in barbering school after failing to finish high school.
“I knew if I didn’t put in the work, I’m not going to be in the place I want to be.”
So Daryl did the work, paid his dues, and about three years ago, opened his own one-chair business.
“I’m trying to keep growing,” Daryl says, now drug-free for more than five years.
“Trying to be the best person I can be.”
That includes giving back to his community whenever he can — from supporting local bands by playing their records in his shop, to offering free haircuts every month to people in a nearby homeless shelter.
“It makes them feel better,” Daryl says, speaking from his own past experiences on the street.
“Hopefully it gives them a little inspiration.”
While the name of Daryl’s business was inspired by a movie musical about surviving a carnivorous plant, The Little Barbershop of Horrors is proving to be a real-life testament to overcoming adversity and thriving with creativity.
“Becoming a barber changed my life completely,” Daryl smiles. “It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Another COVID wave likely this fall after 'honeymoon' summer: Ont. scientific director
The Ontario Science Advisory Table's Dr. Peter Juni said on Saturday that while Canadians need to be aware of an upcoming fall wave, there is hope for a 'honeymoon period' this summer as long as no new COVID-19 variants emerge.
COVID-19 travel rules easing Monday for children and the fully vaccinated
Starting Monday, some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status.
Exclusive | American Airlines disputes $100K fine for flying passengers without negative COVID tests into Canada
American Airlines is disputing a $100,000 fine assessed by Transport Canada for allowing passengers who didn’t produce negative COVID-19 tests to board a flight to Calgary last summer.
'We just don't matter,' victim of Toronto van attack says of justice system
It's been four years since the worst attack in Toronto's history. Yet the criminal case stretches on.
Conservative leadership hopeful Lewis pitches unifying party while promoting social conservatism
Leslyn Lewis says that, in making her second attempt to become leader of the Conservative Party, she's confident that she can unify the party while promoting socially-conservative positions. In an interview on CTV's Question Period, Lewis said she considers herself a Conservative candidate, who has social conservative policies, and the ability to win with anti-abortion, anti-vaccine mandate, and anti-carbon tax policies.
More organic poppy seeds recalled over possible salmonella risk
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has expanded its recall of various organic poppy seeds due to a possible salmonella contamination.
Ontario reports 1,684 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 212 in ICU
Health officials in Ontario say 1,684 people are in hospital with COVID-19 as another 23 deaths due to the disease were reported in the last 24 hours.
Ukraine: Russians try to storm Mariupol plant, strike Odessa
Russian forces in Ukraine tried to storm a steel plant housing soldiers and civilians in the southern city of Mariupol on Saturday while attempting to crush the last corner of resistance in a location of high symbolic and strategic value to Moscow, Ukrainian officials said.
Tour boat with 26 missing in north Japan after distress call
A tour boat with 26 people aboard was missing in the frigid waters of northern Japan on Saturday, hours after sending a distress call that it was sinking, the coast guard said.
Vancouver
-
B.C. studio, one-bedroom apartments the most expensive per square foot
Looking at the price per square foot, studio apartments in British Columbia are the most expensive rental properties on the Canadian market, according to a report.
-
B.C. man overcomes addiction, homelessness, gives back with 'Little Barbershop of Horrors'
It wouldn't be surprising for Daryl Bidner's regulars to walk into his one-room barbershop and notice the big screen TV on the wall (surrounded by drawings of classic tattoos) showing the 1986 movie 'Little Shop of Horrors.'
-
Federal and provincial governments promise $30.5M for B.C. salmon support
On Friday, the federal and provincial governments promised millions of dollars to support struggling pacific salmon along the B.C. coast.
Edmonton
-
7 youths charged with second-degree murder in Edmonton high school attack
Seven youths, including two 14-year-olds, have been charged with second-degree murder after a 16-year-old student died of a stab wound last week.
-
Intraparty war in Alberta Premier Kenney's UCP sees Twitter fight over clown image
An internal feud battering Alberta’s governing party took a new twist after one of Premier Jason Kenney’s senior political staffers went on Twitter and compared United Conservative backbench critics to clowns.
-
Kane scores hat trick as Oilers clinch playoff spot with 6-3 win over Avalanche
Evander Kane had three goals and an assist and Connor McDavid had three assists as the Edmonton Oilers clinched a playoff berth with a 6-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 1,684 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 212 in ICU
Health officials in Ontario say 1,684 people are in hospital with COVID-19 as another 23 deaths due to the disease were reported in the last 24 hours.
-
'We just don't matter,' victim of Toronto van attack says of justice system
It's been four years since the worst attack in Toronto's history. Yet the criminal case stretches on.
-
Ontario's top doctor says COVID-19 hospital, ICU admissions to peak next week
Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says he’s cautiously optimistic that the worst of the sixth COVID-19 wave will be over soon as hospitalizations are expected to peak in the coming week.
Calgary
-
Calgary police locate vehicle in connection with Saddle Ridge murder
Calgary police say they've located a truck they were looking for in connection with the city's latest homicide case.
-
Man killed, woman suffers critical injures in plane crash west of Calgary
Calgary EMS say one person was killed and another was badly injured in a plane crash near the Springbank Airport on Friday.
-
Calgarians invited to bring scrap metal, electronics and recyclables to Earth Day event
Staff at Calgary's Southcentre Mall are offering an opportunity for Calgarians to do some spring cleaning on Saturday while also learning about recycling in the process.
Montreal
-
Guy Lafleur has died at age 70 after battle with lung cancer
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
-
Quebec man pleads guilty in February 2020 killing of teen girl, sentenced to life
Francois Senecal was sentenced to life in prison on Friday after pleading guilty to the second-degree murder of then-13-year-old Oceane Boyer in February 2020.
-
Nine men arrested in Montreal for luring minors for sexual services
A specialized police squad that investigates pimping arrested nine suspects this week on the Island of Montreal.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia plan to address challenges in health system panned for lacking detail
The highly anticipated plan for reforming Nova Scotia's ailing health system is "nothing new" and lacks detail, opposition parties said Friday, after the Progressive Conservatives released their strategy to fulfil their main election promise.
-
Body found on Cape Breton shoreline
A body was discovered by a man walking the shoreline in Sydney Mines, N.S., says Cape Breton Regional Police.
-
Nova Scotia expands eligibility for 2nd COVID-19 booster shots to youth, individuals over 70
Nova Scotians aged 70 and older can now book a second COVID-19 booster dose as long as at least 120 days have passed since their last shot.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba pharmacies will soon offer Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral pill
Manitobans will soon have expanded access to Pfizer's antiviral pill to combat COVID-19. A spokesperson for Shared Health told CTV News in a statement Friday that the provincial government is working to make the drug available through pharmacies.
-
Winnipeg man charged after two children under 10 sexually assaulted at unlicensed home daycare
Disturbing allegations have come to light surrounding an unlicensed home daycare where the Winnipeg Police Service said two children under 10 were sexually assaulted.
-
Rainfall and winter storm warnings issued for parts of Manitoba
Parts of southern Manitoba are heading into the weekend with rainfall and winter storm warnings.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports 1,684 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 212 in ICU
Health officials in Ontario say 1,684 people are in hospital with COVID-19 as another 23 deaths due to the disease were reported in the last 24 hours.
-
Police investigating BB gun incident in Kitchener
Police are looking for the person who allegedly shot at a pedestrian with a BB gun in Kitchener.
-
'We’re not animals': Calls for porta-potties at growing homeless encampment in Kitchener
Residents of a growing homeless encampment in north Kitchener are calling on the Region of Waterloo for help addressing a lack of basic sanitation facilities at the site, but the region says it's not that simple.
Regina
-
Another powerful storm incoming for southeast Sask.
The southeast corner of Saskatchewan can’t catch a break as it braces for another Colorado Low to arrive over the weekend.
-
'We ask for prayers': Sask. First Nation provides update on search for missing boy
Nearly 70 hours after Frank Young was last seen, Red Earth Cree Nation officials have provided an update on the search for the missing boy.
-
'It was a no brainer': Grayson group commits to opening community’s first daycare
The southeastern Saskatchewan community of Grayson will be welcoming its first fully licensed daycare this September.
Barrie
-
One man arrested in connection to fatal Wasaga Beach crash
Provincial police have made an arrest in connection to a fatal two-vehicle collision in Wasaga Beach earlier this month.
-
Coroner called in by OPP to investigate sudden death in Alliston
Provincial Police are investigating a sudden death in Alliston on Friday.
-
Ontario reports 1,684 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 212 in ICU
Health officials in Ontario say 1,684 people are in hospital with COVID-19 as another 23 deaths due to the disease were reported in the last 24 hours.
Saskatoon
-
'We ask for prayers': Sask. First Nation provides update on search for missing boy
Nearly 70 hours after Frank Young was last seen, Red Earth Cree Nation officials have provided an update on the search for the missing boy.
-
Saskatoon murder trial: Accused allegedly wore victim's Hugo Boss jacket after he was killed
The man accused in the death of Richard Fernuk may have been captured on on surveillance video wearing his suit jacket.
-
PRINCE ALBERT
PRINCE ALBERT | Vintage clothing trend helping the environment
The owner of a new vintage clothing shop in Prince Albert says he hopes to capitalize on a trend and help the environment at the same time.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario man who sold used car warns others after being mailed $2,500 bill
An Ontario man who sold his used car earlier this year is warning other people about his situation after he received an unexpected letter in the mail months later saying he now owes $2,500.
-
Sudbury Wolves player gives back to the community
David Goyette of the Ontario Hockey League’s Sudbury Wolves is playing a key role in touching base with the Greater Sudbury community with the launch of David’s Warriors for next season.
-
Timmins science centre to be part of climate change fight
Science Timmins says it recently learned it's one of the twenty-eight centres in the country that's been approved funding to work with young people to create and deliver solutions to combat climate change. File Photo