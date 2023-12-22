B.C. man learns life-changing surgery delayed again while headed for hospital
A family in B.C.'s Comox Valley is devastated to be thrust back into limbo while waiting for a life-changing surgery.
They had made the trip to the Lower Mainland a day in advance and were on their way to the hospital when they found out the operation would be cancelled.
“I thought it was a joke at first,” says patient Ethan Baldwin. “Then it was real and it wasn’t a joke and so yeah, I accepted it. And let’s be honest, it was sh*t.”
The 19-year-old Courtenay man was diagnosed with idiopathic scoliosis as a child and became a candidate for spinal surgery when the curvature of his spine reached 50 degrees. If he were to do nothing, he says his spine would continue to rotate and could eventually puncture a lung.
The teen’s family says they've been waiting for seven years for him to get a corrective surgery, which has been complicated by delays borne out of the pandemic, along with another cancellation last year, too.
“It’s just deflating,” says Jennifer Lavoie, Ethan's mom. “I just feel like … the rug was out from under me again.”
BC Children’s Hospital’s chief surgeon can’t speak to the specifics of the patient's case.
“Any delay in care is something that everyone at BC Children’s Hospital feels deeply and takes seriously,” says Dr. Erik Skarsgard in a statement.
“The clinical decision-making to prioritize patients awaiting life-changing surgery is not taken lightly by leadership and has significant oversight by surgical specialists who carefully assess the evolving needs of patients, including their emotional well-being.”
The physician adds spinal surgeries are complex and can require more post-surgical care. Skarsgard says the team hopes to reschedule Ethan early in the new year.
B.C.’s health minister said on Wednesday he would look into the circumstances involving the delay.
“In the case of surgeries, we have a surgical renewal commitment, we’re doing a breathtaking number of surgeries this October, November and December in the midst of a very significant demand to healthcare. So we have increased dramatically, particularly in orthopedic surgeries and surgeries such as spinal surgeries,” says Adrian Dix.
An accountability group, BC Health Care Matters, says the Baldwin family deserves better.
“I’m really concerned as well when these kinds of very life-altering surgeries, which is what this is, are considered elective surgeries because the concern is that too often that’s used as an acceptable excuse for delays like this,” says founder Camille Currie.
Ethan’s mom says the cancellation fails to consider the expenses a family goes through to travel for such an operation. It’s grateful to have been supported by a charity for some of the costs but figures it’s out of pocket $8,000 when the parents factor in missed work, dog sitters and other expenses.
A GoFundMe is active to support the family as it hopes the next booking for Ethan’s surgery goes through.
“If I had to say what I was most frustrated about is the lack of consideration for the out of town people coming to the mainland,” says Lavoie. “It’s not just a waitlist. Their actions have consequences.”
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Victim of Kitchener, Ont. carbon monoxide poisoning identified
The 25-year-old man who died from carbon monoxide poisoning at a Kitchener, Ont. home on Tuesday has now been identified by family and friends as Nil Patel.
FSE teacher's union reaches 'proposed settlement' with Quebec government
Two Quebec unions representing teachers, the FSE and the QPAT, are endorsing a proposed settlement with the Legault government amid negotiations for the renewal of collective agreements, the unions announced Friday evening.
Paramedics found guilty in death of Elijah McClain, who they injected with an overdose of ketamine
Two Denver-area paramedics were convicted Friday in the 2019 killing of Elijah McClain, who they injected with an overdose of the sedative ketamine after police put him in a neck hold.
Certain recurring memories linked to specific mental health disorders: study
New research suggests that certain types of repeated memories can be linked to specific symptoms of mental health disorders.
Charlie Sheen's neighbour arrested after being accused of assaulting actor in Malibu home
Charlie Sheen’s neighbour was arrested after being accused of assaulting the actor in a Malibu home this week, authorities said.
Canadian death toll in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak rises to seven
The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting another death from a salmonella outbreak involving cantaloupes, bringing the total to seven.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heading to Jamaica for post-Christmas vacation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica next week for a family vacation over the holiday break.
Small plane makes emergency landing near Brantford, Ont.
A small plane lost power and had to make an emergency landing Friday evening near Brantford, Ont.
Blizzard-like conditions batter Cape Breton and knock out power to thousands
Many residents in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality spent the night in the dark and were still waiting for the power to come back as relentless winds continued on Friday morning.
Vancouver
-
Some VPD officers will wear body cameras next month. Here's how the pilot project will work.
The Vancouver Police Department will begin a six-month pilot project in January that will see some officers equipped with body-worn cameras.
-
Air Canada fined $97K after B.C. man forced to drag himself off flight
The Canadian Transportation Agency has issued a $97,500 penalty to Air Canada after a B.C. man was forced to drag himself off a flight – and the airline could be facing a lawsuit next.
-
Videos show curious bears inspecting holiday decorations in B.C.'s Lower Mainland
A number of black bears have been captured on camera perusing holiday decorations at Metro Vancouver homes.
Edmonton
-
Teen pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run crash, police search for driver
A teenage pedestrian was taken to hospital after a hit-and-run crash in southeast Edmonton on Friday.
-
Cars racing cause crash on Yellowhead Trail: police
Two people racing on Yellowhead Trail Friday morning caused a crash that injured a woman in a third vehicle, the Edmonton Police Service said.
-
Police investigate suspicious death north of downtown
A man is dead after a weapons incident north of downtown on Friday.
Toronto
-
Toronto man gifts holiday feast to classmate he hadn't seen for over 40 years
After learning his childhood classmate was headed for a lean Christmas dinner, a Toronto man set out to gift a holiday feast to a man he hadn't seen in over 40 years.
-
Last-minute shopping? Here's what's open and closed in Toronto over the weekend
Christmas Day is on a Monday this year, granting many an extra-long weekend.
-
Q and A with Mayor Chow: will Torontonians see a property tax hike next year?
Mayor Olivia Chow says she never imagined she would be leading the country's largest city a year ago. This time last December, John Tory had just begun his third term as mayor after being re-elected in the 2022 municipal election.
Calgary
-
Calgary's warm, record-breaking winter weather will be sticking around
Calgary's record-breaking warmth is set to continue over the holidays.
-
Highs, lows and a controversy or two: Calgary’s mayor reflects on key moments in 2023
An ideal Calgary is one where everybody lives with dignity, the city's mayor told CTV News Calgary during an end-of-year, sit-down interview.
-
Calgary tax cheat fined, given house arrest
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) says a Calgary woman has pleaded guilty to lying to the agency and making false claims for more than 50 people over a three-year period.
Montreal
-
FSE teacher's union reaches 'proposed settlement' with Quebec government
Two Quebec unions representing teachers, the FSE and the QPAT, are endorsing a proposed settlement with the Legault government amid negotiations for the renewal of collective agreements, the unions announced Friday evening.
-
After Quebec tuition hike, Concordia offering up to $4,000 to out-of-province students
Concordia University seems to be following in the footsteps of McGill by offering bursaries of up to $4,000 for new students from outside Quebec to offset the province's controversial tuition hike.
-
Search underway for child who fell into river off Lac-Sac-Jean
Quebec provincial police (SQ) are conducting a search operation Friday for a child who fell into the Mistassini River in Lac-Sac-Jean.
Atlantic
-
Blizzard-like conditions batter Cape Breton and knock out power to thousands
Many residents in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality spent the night in the dark and were still waiting for the power to come back as relentless winds continued on Friday morning.
-
New trial ordered for New Brunswick men convicted of murder in 1984
Federal Justice Minister Arif Virani announced Friday that he has ordered a new trial for two New Brunswick men convicted of a murder nearly 40 years ago.
-
Wonton soup and Christmas concerts: How some have kept warm during a cold week without power
About a third of the Village of McAdam are still without power as of Friday afternoon, but that doesn’t mean the community hasn’t kept warm.
Winnipeg
-
Ukrainian newcomer fatally stabbed 'without provocation': Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a 46-year-old Ukrainian newcomer was fatally stabbed without provocation while walking to work on Wednesday.
-
Personal trainer accused of sexually assaulting client: police
A 26-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman during a personal training session last week.
-
Here is a list of Christmas movies shot in Winnipeg this year
Everybody knows a turkey and some mistletoe help to make the season bright… but what about a few cheesy holiday movies?
Kitchener
-
Victim of Kitchener, Ont. carbon monoxide poisoning identified
The 25-year-old man who died from carbon monoxide poisoning at a Kitchener, Ont. home on Tuesday has now been identified by family and friends as Nil Patel.
-
Small plane makes emergency landing near Brantford, Ont.
A small plane lost power and had to make an emergency landing Friday evening near Brantford, Ont.
-
Stratford, Ont. band gets its big break on popular hockey podcast
A Stratford, Ont. band has gotten its big break in an unusual way – through a popular hockey podcast.
Regina
-
Sask. NDP leader says 2023 was a momentum building year heading into 2024 vote
After completing her first full calendar year as leader of the Saskatchewan NDP, Carla Beck feels the past 12 months have helped the party gain momentum heading into an election year in 2024.
-
Stockings for Seniors program brings joy to communities in Yorkton and area
Over 600 seniors across long-term care homes in Yorkton received a special gift for this year’s holiday.
-
Viterra offer rejected, negotiations to continue in 2024
After the two unions representing workers at Viterra voted to reject their offer, they agreed to continue negotiations in January.
Barrie
-
Woman's death at Collingwood residence under investigation
An investigation into the death of a Collingwood woman early Friday morning is underway.
-
Church responds to theft with forgiveness and community spirit ahead of Christmas
A church in Penetanguishene is turning a recent theft into an opportunity to reinforce forgiveness and community.
-
Community rallies in final hours to meet $400K goal for Christmas Cheer campaign
In its final hours, the Barrie and District Christmas Cheer campaign reached its $400,000 fundraising goal to help support 1,800 families in need this holiday season.
Saskatoon
-
Giving to those in need is helping a Saskatoon resident overcome her anxiety struggles
The holidays can be tough for those who are struggling to make ends meet and one Saskatoon resident is not only doing good in the community, she’s tackling her fears at the same time.
-
City eliminating minimum parking requirements on new developments
Saskatoon is moving towards allowing developers, homeowners, and businesses to decide how much parking to provide on their properties.
-
Eight arrested, drugs and guns seized following RCMP searches in Pelican Narrows
RCMP say eight people were arrested and several drug and weapons-related charges were laid following search warrants executed in Pelican Narrows.
Northern Ontario
-
Third suspect wanted in relation to a Sudbury armed robbery, two in custody
The Greater Sudbury Police Service is searching for a third person wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a Bruce Avenue home in September.
-
Canadian death toll in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak rises to seven
The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting another death from a salmonella outbreak involving cantaloupes, bringing the total to seven.
-
Sudbury senior loses life savings after clicking on social media ad
A 76-year-old widower who lost his life savings to an online cryptocurrency investment scam is warning others as the internet rallies around him to restore his faith in humanity.