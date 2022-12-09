B.C. man among trio charged after $7M in drugs found on U.S. beach

U.S. prosecutors say the drugs found near Port Angeles, Wash., were bound for Canada in a failed smuggling attempt. (U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Washington) U.S. prosecutors say the drugs found near Port Angeles, Wash., were bound for Canada in a failed smuggling attempt. (U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Washington)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario