B.C. looking at redeveloping Victoria affordable housing complex

BC Housing is in the early stages of redevelopment planning for the decades-old Evergreen Terrace affordable housing complex in Victoria.

The 175-unit complex was built more than 50 years ago, and the province says it's launched a two-year planning and feasibility study into redeveloping the site, located at 2501 Blanshard St.

The province says residents will not need to relocate at this time, and BC Housing plans to allow tenants to stay in their homes for as long as possible until new units are being built.

Current tenants will also be offered a new unit with no change to monthly rent, unless their unit size or income has changed by then.

"Redeveloping aging rental properties into modern, affordable homes for a range of incomes while ensuring existing tenants are protected leaves everyone better off and supports the health of the whole community," said David Eby, Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing in a statement Friday.

BC Housing notes that Spaken House, a 21-unit temporary supportive housing building for Indigenous women, opened at Evergreen Terrace in 2020.

All residents of the complex, as well as tenants of Spalken House, will be able to provide input on the future redevelopment. The province says information packages have been distributed to all residents.

The province has committed $467,000 to the project, which includes the feasibility study, planning, design development work and stakeholder consultation.

Part of the study will also include assessing if more units can be added to the existing property.