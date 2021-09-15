B.C. lifting fire bans on Vancouver Island, Gulf Islands

Victoria -

B.C.'s Coastal Fire Centre is lifting its ban on open fires in the southern Vancouver Island and Gulf Islands regions starting noon Thursday, Sept. 16.

These regions were the last in the Coastal Fire Centre's jurisdiction to remain under an open fire ban, but recent rainfall and lower seasonal temperatures mean fire risks have been reduced in these areas, according to the organization.

With the fire ban lifting Thursday, southern Vancouver Island and Gulf Island residents can now resume the use of campfires and category 2 fires, such as: fireworks, sky lanterns, binary exploding targets and burn barrels.

Anyone looking to start a category 3 fire will need to call the province for a burn registration number at 1-888-797-1717. An infographic describing the different fire categories can be found at the bottom of this story.

B.C.'s campfire ban was first put into effect on June 28, as wildfires burned across the province.

The province declared a state of emergency due to wildfires on June 20, and ended the state of emergency on Tuesday.

The Coastal Fire Centre is reminding residents that they must clear a space before starting a fire, and have materials on hand to put out any fire they start, such as water or tools.