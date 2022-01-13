B.C. Liberals launch review of new memberships ahead of Feb. 5 leadership vote

A review of more than 3,000 new applications for membership in the British Columbia Liberal Party is underway as the Feb. 5 leadership vote approaches.

A statement from co-chairs Rozanne Helm and Colin Hansen of the party's election organizing committee says 3,025 memberships are undergoing confirmation reviews before those people will be allowed to vote in the leadership contest.

The party has about 43,000 members.

A spokesman for leadership candidate Val Litwin says the campaign has sent a letter raising concerns about memberships.

The Liberals are replacing former leader Andrew Wilkinson, who resigned after the October 2020 election loss to Premier John Horgan's New Democrats.

Gavin Dew, Michael Lee, Renee Merrifield, Ellis Ross, Stan Sipos and Kevin Falcon are also running for the leadership.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2022.