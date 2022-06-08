B.C. kelp is in hot water, but scientific insights may help save underwater rainforests

Kelp is pictured off Port Hardy, B.C. (iStock) Kelp is pictured off Port Hardy, B.C. (iStock)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario