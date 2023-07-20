B.C. judge dismisses woman's claim to former Tofino commune property known as 'Poole's Land'
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has tossed out a woman's claim to a portion of a property that was once home to an iconic, longstanding commune near Tofino.
Justice Robin Baird ruled the woman's seven-year delay in pursuing her claim for a piece of the 17.3-acre estate, colloquially known as "Poole's Land," was "inordinate and inexcusable" and made a fair hearing of the matter impossible.
Michael James Poole bought the rural property on Mackenzie Beach Road in October 1988 and established what his daughter described in court documents as a "self-sustaining commune" that would go on to house thousands of people over the years, some paying rent, others not.
Poole died after a long battle with cancer on June 16, 2020, just shy of his 69th birthday.
Sandra Gloria Varga, now 76 years old, met Poole in the spring of 2008 and says she maintained a marriage-like relationship with him until 2015.
POOLE HAD 'NO INTEREST IN TRADITION AND CONVENTION'
Various witnesses, including Poole's children, however, describe him as a "free spirit" who travelled often and paid little to no child support when the kids were young, according to the judge's decision of July 17.
"The evidence suggests that he had no interest in tradition and convention, and that he was not monogamous in his relationships with women," Baird wrote.
Leah Austin, a close friend of Poole's, described him as a "lover" in an affidavit to the court.
"He loved the environment, he loved travelling, he loved his friends – and he loved women," Austin said. "Throughout the decades I knew Michael, I saw him with countless women, although none ever stayed around for long."
Laura Casey, a current resident on the property and longtime friend of Poole, told the court there were upwards of 30 people – often many more – living on the land at any given time from the 1990s through to the mid-2010s
"Many of these residents on [the property] were female, and I have watched Michael flirt and pursue these residents over multiple decades," she said.
'THE SHADOW'
Varga still maintains a presence on the property, but only rarely and usually late in the evening, prompting Casey and other rent-paying residents to refer to her as "the shadow," according to the court decision.
Poole's daughter Lilly Irena Woodbury provided evidence that Varga does not pay rent and does not contribute to the property's maintenance or operating costs.
Varga filed a notice of family claim on the land in February 2016. Poole filed a response to the claim the following May, denying that he had ever been in a marriage-like relationship with Varga.
"Since then, my overall opinion, expressed to counsel at the close of the hearing, is that far too little has happened over far too long," Baird wrote of Varga's claim.
"It may be that a dismissal for want of prosecution is an unusual remedy, but this is likely because, unlike this one, family law claims are usually pursued with a certain energy and determination. Litigants with legitimate claims usually get on with things within a reasonable time, which is precisely what this court expects and its rules of procedure require."
SETTLEMENT DISCUSSIONS ABANDONED
Poole and Varga attended a judicial case conference in early 2017 and settlement discussions were ongoing until May 2020, with no agreement reached before Poole's death and little discussion between Varga and his estate since.
"One of the hold-ups has been Ms. Varga's ongoing refusal to provide disclosure concerning the value of the Quebec property [she owns], to which Mr. Poole's estate would have a claim if the parties are determined to have been spouses," Baird wrote.
"In the end, she instructed her lawyer unilaterally to set a trial starting on May 8, 2023. She did so without providing this long-awaited disclosure. The trial was eventually adjourned by consent and re-scheduled to be heard starting on November 14, 2023 for 14 days."
Poole's daughter told the court the two-week trial would be necessary due to the vast number of witnesses she would call to testify that Varga was not Poole's spouse.
"I have read affidavits filed on this application from a number of these witnesses, all of whom knew Mr. Poole for many, many years before he died, and they say unanimously that monogamy and commitment in sexual relationships were not in his nature," the judge wrote.
"One witness attests that Ms. Varga was involved in a long-standing relationship with another man called Vlad Boralasik throughout the time she claims to have been a spouse to Mr. Poole," he added.
"Another witness deposes that she lived with Mr. Poole for a number of months during the same period of time, and that she never met Ms. Varga or heard Mr. Poole mention her name."
The judge contrasted that with Varga's proposal to call only two witnesses at trial, neither of whom would be able to give evidence about the value of her Quebec property.
Varga "has continued to assert a claim on the property without acting in any manner consistent with ownership," Baird wrote.
"I also accept Ms. Woodbury's argument that Ms. Varga's unwillingness to pursue her claim with anything like the expected alacrity has caused Mr. Poole’s estate significant and irremediable prejudice. She permitted her claim to lie fallow for years until the most important witness on the opposite side – Mr. Poole – succumbed to a terminal illness by which she knew very well he was afflicted."
'FAIR TRIAL IS NOT POSSIBLE'
Varga admitted to letting her claim lapse into a significant delay, but argued the delay didn't warrant dismissing her claim altogether.
"Her position is that Mr. Poole contributed to the problem by often being out of town, because he engaged Ms. Varga directly in settlement discussions without involving the lawyers on the case, and because, in 2022, the estate changed lawyers after previous counsel had given up conduct of the matter," Baird wrote.
Ultimately, the judge found Varga's "inordinate and inexcusable" delay in pursuing the land claim caused "serious prejudice" to Woodbury, as the representative of her father's estate.
"It has created a substantial risk that a fair trial is not possible," Baird wrote, awarding court costs to Woodbury.
"Ms. Varga has failed to establish that it would be unjust to terminate her claim. It is hereby ordered dismissed for want of prosecution."
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
End in sight for B.C. port strike? New tentative deal reached, union says
Leadership for the union representing striking B.C. dockworkers is set to have an emergency meeting Friday to decide if they will send a proposed deal to members for a vote – which could end the uncertainty at the ports.
Paul Bernardo to remain in medium-security prison, corrections review finds decision to transfer 'sound'
The highly contentious decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison was 'sound' and followed all applicable laws, a review has found. The transfer will stand, but the report has sparked calls from the victims' families and politicians for policy change.
Understanding Bill C-18: Canada's Online News Act explained
Bill C-18, the Online News Act, has passed into law. But what does this bill, as well as plans by Google and Meta’s to start blocking Canadian news links, actually mean for Canadians?
Less than a quarter of Canadians are happy with how the government spends money: Ipsos survey
Less than a quarter of Canadians think the federal government is properly spending money on the most important issues facing the country, according to a new survey.
Helicopter pilot killed in crash during firefighting operation in northern Alberta
A helicopter pilot who was helping fight fires in northern Alberta was killed in a crash on Wednesday.
Mother in B.C. Amber Alert case seen in Kamloops last weekend, may be accompanied by 2 men
Mounties say the suspect in an ongoing B.C. Amber Alert was seen grocery shopping in Kamloops last weekend.
Top-secret security committee reports challenges accessing information from government
One of the committees tapped by the prime minister to look into the state of foreign interference in Canada says it is still experiencing significant hurdles accessing information from various government departments.
Luxury real estate markets in Canada saw divergent performance in the first half of 2023: report
The performance of Canada’s major luxury real estate markets diverged in the first half of 2023, as some cities experienced a surge in momentum while activity waned in others, according to a new report from Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.
New study highlights the gap between condo and house prices in major Canadian cities
As the average price of a home in Canada rises year-over-year, a new study is highlighting the growing gap between the cost of condominiums and houses in major Canadian cities. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of houses and condos that are currently on the market, while comparing average prices between both property types.
Vancouver
-
Mother in B.C. Amber Alert case seen in Kamloops last weekend, may be accompanied by 2 men
Mounties say the suspect in an ongoing B.C. Amber Alert was seen grocery shopping in Kamloops last weekend.
-
Man arrested after pulling knife on paramedics, Vancouver police say
A man who allegedly pulled a knife on paramedics was arrested in downtown Vancouver Thursday evening by police officers who surrounded the ambulance with weapons drawn.
-
End in sight for B.C. port strike? New tentative deal reached, union says
Leadership for the union representing striking B.C. dockworkers is set to have an emergency meeting Friday to decide if they will send a proposed deal to members for a vote – which could end the uncertainty at the ports.
Edmonton
-
'It's broken': Smith urges Albertans to get off of 'misnamed' regulated rate option power
Alberta's premier says anyone who can ditch the regulated rate option (RRO) for electricity should do so, while her government works on ways to help people struggling with high utility bills.
-
Edmonton police hate crimes unit investigating series of targeted anti-Pride incidents on west-end
The Edmonton Police Service’s hate crime unit has opened an investigation into a series of recent incidents at a west–end home involving the theft of Pride flags and the unusual delivery of a sign with a hateful message.
-
Helicopter pilot killed in crash during firefighting operation in northern Alberta
A helicopter pilot who was helping fight fires in northern Alberta was killed in a crash on Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Ontario hospital nurses awarded average raises of 11% over 2 years, union says
Ontario hospital nurses will be getting raises of what their union says amounts to an average of 11 per cent over two years.
-
Toronto tenants successfully fight illegal charges landlord attempted to impose
After the tenants of a Toronto apartment building were told they would have to start paying for some services that were previously free, they were able to successfully fight the proposed charges with the help of their MPP.
-
Two men charged in daylight shooting that left innocent bystander injured in east Toronto
Two men who allegedly fired at each other in Scarborough last weekend have been charged in the shooting that left them and an innocent bystander injured.
Calgary
-
Electricity rates figure to be affordability and utilities minister Nathan Neudorf's 'toughest task'
Alberta’s affordability and utilities minister, Nathan Neudorf got his marching orders from premier Danielle Smith this week.
-
Mystery $20 bill leads Reddit to wonder about the fate of Jordan and Sierra
A group of Reddit readers are demanding to know if Jordan and Sierra made it to their second date.
-
'Proactive work, quick action': Multiple firearms seized, multiple individuals arrested in Calgary
Calgary police say their violent crime suppression team has seized several firearms and arrested several men in a two-week period.
Montreal
-
Police arrest five in second raid at illegal Montreal magic mushroom shop, second location could open in Laval
Police have raided an illegal magic mushroom shop east of downtown Montreal for the second time since it opened its doors earlier this month.
-
Montreal Scrabble champion picks up $10,000 prize at Las Vegas tournament
A Montreal Scrabble player picked up the top $10,000 prize at a Las Vegas tournament after a “ferocious” best-of-five series on Wednesday.“I was somewhat in a state of shock,” said 29-year-old Joshua Sokol, who picked up the title in game five. “I just was trying to contain myself, and to just finish the game.”
-
South Shore transit user says her commute times will double when the REM opens
The South Shore portion of the new REM rail line will open to the public at the end of July. When it does, buses will stop porting commuters across the Champlain Bridge. In theory, people can just take the REM instead, but some say it will significantly increase their travel time.
Atlantic
-
Families of military members killed in 2020 Cyclone helicopter crash sue manufacturer
The families of the six Canadian Armed Forces members who were killed when a Cyclone helicopter crashed off the coast of Greece in April 2020 are suing the manufacturer.
-
Shortage of daycare spots causing panic for some Nova Scotia parents
A Dartmouth mother of 11-month-old twins said she's left panicked and scrambling to find daycare after losing the child care spots she had secured and paid a deposit for.
-
N.S. officer accepts blame for error in rape probe but says officers could have acted
A Halifax police officer accused of mishandling the investigation of an alleged sexual assault in 2018 says he accepts blame for failing to collect the woman's clothing as evidence.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg mayor is supportive of landfill search for remains, Indigenous leaders say
Some Manitoba Indigenous leaders say Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham has offered support for a landfill search for human remains, but the province continues to be an obstacle.
-
'A human rights matter': Winnipeg MP calls on United Nations for help with landfill search
A Winnipeg MP is asking the United Nations (UN) for help in the fight to have a Manitoba landfill searched for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
How a giant mosquito has put this tiny Manitoba community on the map
Mosquitoes - the summer pest that you wish would just go away. But for one small community about an hour north of Winnipeg, the nuisance has put them on the map and caught the eye of a major bug spray brand.
Kitchener
-
Multiple people arrested for scams targeting Waterloo Region homeowners
Waterloo regional police have made arrests in two separate fraud investigations with losses totalling a combined $1.7 million.
-
Cambridge, Ont. feeling effects of U.S. writer and actor strikes
Twin strikes by Hollywood writers and actors are having ripple effects in Canada, including Cambridge, Ont.
-
'It has so much of an impact': Canada’s World Cup hype boosts local recreational soccer
As the Canadian Women’s National team hits the pitch for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, more girls are getting the itch to play in Waterloo Region.
Regina
-
Consulting experts question why issues of sexism left out of Experience Regina independent review
One week after REAL released the findings of an independent review into its controversial Experience Regina campaign, some policy and consulting experts are still left with questions.
-
'Able to connect to something': local artist creates mural showcasing prairie scenery
A mural depicting a diverse group of bus passengers taking in some prairie scenery has been created on the side of the Revera Renaissance Retirement Home.
-
Sask. woman part of international study seeking to improve healthcare for those with brain injuries
Barb Butler was involved in a motor vehicle accident in 1993, resulting in a brain injury.
Barrie
-
Human trafficking probe at autism camp leaves Ont. community shaken
One day after the owner of an Ontario camp for children with autism and her convicted sex offender husband were arrested in a human trafficking investigation, the focus turned to those left impacted.
-
Damage reported in Barrie after storm rolls through: Environment Canada
Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for parts of Simcoe County Thursday afternoon, saying meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that could produce damaging winds, hail and intense rain.
-
Elnaz Hajtamiri kidnapping suspect released on bail
A fourth suspect charged in the kidnapping disappearance of Elnaz Hajtamiri has been released on bail.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon actor intervenes as man attempts to jump off University Bridge
Monika Holman says she was walking down the University Bridge on Wednesday on her way to a rehearsal for a Fringe play when she saw a man starting to climb over the edge.
-
Sask. police watchdog says 'white powder' found in cell where man died in custody
The provincial police watchdog says it recovered a quantity of “unknown white powder” in the detention cell where a Pelican Narrows man died while in RCMP custody.
-
Northern Ontario
-
Company doing road repair pilot project leaving Sudbury after dispute with the city
The company contracted to complete a new type of road repair in Sudbury says it is leaving because of the actions of city staff.
-
Sudbury, Ont., police say that for 20 years, suspect left jars containing child porn near lake
Greater Sudbury Police said Thursday they cracked a 23-year-old mystery of who was leaving jars containing hand-written child porn in the Vermilion Lake area.
-
Ont. children's camp owner and her convicted sex offender husband arrested in human trafficking investigation
A convicted sex offender living on the same property as a summer camp for children with autism in Essa Township was arrested, along with his wife, in a human trafficking investigation two days after Ontario Provincial Police issued a rare public advisory about him.