B.C. judge dismisses woman's claim to former Tofino commune property known as 'Poole's Land'

Tofino, B.C., is pictured. (Getty Images) Tofino, B.C., is pictured. (Getty Images)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario