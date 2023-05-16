B.C. Hotel Association to bring 100 workers from Mexico to fill labour gap

The British Columbia Hotel Association, an industry group that advocates for the province's hospitality industry, says it has reached an agreement with the Mexican government to bring 100 workers from that country to fill hotel job vacancies across the province.

The pilot project was announced Tuesday following a meeting between Mexican officials, the BCHA president and B.C. Tourism Minister Lana Popham.

"The last three years have been incredibly challenging for people in the tourism and hospitality industry," Popham said in a statement following the meeting at the Mexican consulate in Vancouver.

"The pilot project between the B.C. Hotel Association and Mexico will provide opportunities for hospitality employers and foreign workers alike by filling labour shortages and extending tourism opportunities to employees keen to expand their careers."

The hotel industry says the "groundbreaking initiative" will not only help address a shortage of skilled workers in B.C., but provide Mexican workers with opportunities to enhance their job skills and training.

"Following the overwhelming success of partnerships with the Consulate of Barbados and the Consulate of El Salvador, we enthusiastically celebrate another mutually beneficial partnership that will introduce a safe employment pathway for international workers," BCHA president and CEO Ingrid Jarrett said.

"We have a longstanding appreciation for Mexico, its people, and its rich culture. Above all, we hold immense respect and appreciation for the Mexican workforce, whose contributions have historically played a vital role in our province’s thriving hospitality sector," Jarrett added.

Workers participating in the pilot will be recruited by Mexico's labour and tourism ministries, with support provided by the BCHA.

Contracts between workers and employers will be formalized by the individual employer, who will provide the worker with training, adequate housing and ensure compliance with the Temporary Foreign Worker Protection Act, the association said.

Following the initial work placements, a six-month review will be conducted to ensure those conditions are met, according to the BCHA.