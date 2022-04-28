B.C. health services commissions first purpose-built water ambulance
British Columbia paramedics are celebrating the launch of the province's first purpose-built water ambulance Thursday.
The vessel Island Responder features a ramp for patient stretchers and wheelchairs, with approximately 100 square feet of space for treatment on board.
Based in Chemainus, B.C., the vessel serves the residents of Thetis, Penelakut and Reid islands with emergency health care and hospital transports.
The boat went into service in November and has provided approximately 85 emergency responses, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.
The vessel operates on a contract between provincial health services and Chemainus Water Taxi.
An official commissioning ceremony was scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday.
