B.C. health-care workers call on province to drop return of pay parking at hospitals

An online petition circulating amongst health-care workers calling on the province to waive parking fees for hospital staff is gaining traction.

The reinstatement of paid parking on hospital grounds begins March 4.

Over 21,000 hospital workers have signed the Change.org petition in the past three days, with a goal of 25,000 signatures.

Health-care workers say they are being penalized for doing their already difficult jobs.

The petition asks for a free parking pass system with health authority-issued passes that can be displayed on employees' dashboards.

Parking fees were dropped at the beginning of the pandemic to help reduce transmission through touch at pay stations.

On Jan. 20, the government said $78 million in parking fees had been waived since April 1, 2020.

“We’ve heard from partners across all health authorities and communities that health-care workers and patients across the province have struggled to access parking due to it being free of charge," the B.C. Health Ministry told CTV News.

"We’ll continue to work with our partners, including health authorities, to ensure parking remains available for those who need it most."