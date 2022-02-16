B.C. grant funds Central Saanich pedestrian improvements

A $500,000 grant from the B.C. Active Transportation Infrastructure program is helping Central Saanich move ahead with some key intersection improvements.

The municipality identified school routes as a priority while developing its active transportation plan, with two locations high on the list: the crossing area on Central Saanich Road near Keating Elementary, and the intersection at Wallace Drive and Marchant Road, used by Bayside Middle School and Brentwood Elementary students.

“Walking and cycling to school should be a safe experience for children and their families,” says Central Saanich Mayor Ryan Windsor. “We are grateful to the Province of British Columbia for recognizing the importance of these upgrades for the school communities, and our wider community.”

The proposed work includes the construction of new crosswalks with flashing lights, as well as several hundred metres of sidewalk extensions.

“It’s all geared towards pedestrian safety as vehicles and pedestrians have to interact, as well as cyclists here,” says Windsor. “Those improvements are necessary to keep kids safe.”

The total cost of the project will be about $890,000 with Central Saanich kicking in $390,000 from its own coffers.

“Installing infrastructure is quite expensive and financing our active transportation plan is going to require a multi-faceted approach,” says Windsor. “Contributions such as this really make all the difference for a community like ours with a modest tax base.”

Construction is slated to begin this summer with completion by September before students head back to school.