B.C. government and its lawyers head toward unionization showdown
Lawyers working for the B.C. government are threatening to sue it over a new law that would remove their right to choose their own union.
Bill 5 became law on Thursday after months of fighting between the government and the BC Government Lawyers Association, which applied last year to be recognized as an independent union representing about 300 members.
The legislation lifts a ban on unionization for the lawyers, who advise government on new laws and represent it in civil court.
But it forces them to join the Professional Employees Association, an existing union, rather than establishing a new union.
The government has argued the law is part of longstanding practices to streamline negotiations by reducing the number of unions bargaining with the government. But it's been criticized by the labour movement.
Gareth Morley, the association's president, argues the bill was unfairly used to quash their certification application to the Labour Relations Board.
He says the association intends to challenge it in court, arguing it violated their Charter rights to pursue collective bargaining.
“If the bill passes, we have to challenge it as unconstitutional,” Morley said in an interview on Wednesday.
He also said his members would begin a “work to rule” campaign by refusing overtime. He said members also would not rule out other job action.
“The government says we don't have a right to strike. We say we do. That's a legal issue that's disputed between the parties,” Morley said.
In a written statement from the Finance Ministry, a spokesperson said ministries were prepared for job action.
“We expect that in the event of an illegal job action, the main service impact would involve a delay in providing legal advice to a ministry, however, the legal branch of every ministry has a contingency plan in place,” the statement said.
The dispute dates back to a decades-old law.
In 1973, the NDP government passed the Public Service Labour Relations Act, a bill defining how the province bargains with its employees.
The bill set out a framework for how the government would collectively bargain with its employees.
It gave them a right to strike. But it also mandated the government would only bargain with three unions: the BC General Employees' Union, the Professional Employees Association and the BC Nurses' Union.
The government worried that having too many unions representing small groups of employees would ratchet up the risk of labour instability and lead to disruptive strikes. If one small group of union workers picketed a government building, other union workers might refuse to cross that picket line, impeding public services.
The bill also said certain workers couldn't join a union, including lawyers.
In 1992, a group of those lawyers formed the BCGLA with the goal of one day becoming their own union. Various efforts failed.
But last year the association applied to the BC Labour Relations Board to form their own union, citing a different piece of legislation.
Morley said the lawyers want their own union because of the specific circumstances of their profession and to guarantee protection against any form of pressure from government.
But months later, as the two parties were debating the issue at the labour board, the B.C. government introduced Bill 5.
The law amends the Public Service Labour Relations Act so that lawyers are now allowed to join a union. But in practice it means the union they join must be the Professional Employees Association.
The PEA, which represents a registered professionals working for the government, faces the possibility of representing 300 new members who had not chosen the union.
“We're certainly cognizant that this isn't the result the BCGLA and their members wanted,” PEA president Scott McCannell said today.
McCannell said the Professional Employees Association will now begin talks with the government to see how the lawyers fit into their existing collective agreement.
McCannell said he recognizes the lawyers will still fight to form their own union but says the PEA will do their “level best” to represent them in the meantime.
He says the PEA supports the BCGLA's bid to become its own union.
The BC Federation of Labour has also backed the BCGLA's right to form its own union. So has the BCGEU.
The bill, first introduced in February, was rapidly passed into law in the legislature this month.
During debate, the pro-union NDP government faced accusations of being anti-labour from the BC United party, which fought constantly with organized labour during its 16 years in power as the BC Liberals.
“It's kind of like the twilight zone in here right now, frankly,” Green Party MLA Adam Olsen said in debate last week.
“For the record, let's outline what's happening here,” Olsen later said. “The B.C. government lawyers want to form their own union, as is their right. The BC NDP government is forcing them into a union that they didn't pick. That very union, the Professional Employees Association, doesn't want the government lawyers in their union against their wishes and stands with them in their right to pick their own union.”
Bill 5 was not introduced by Labour Minister Harry Bains but by Finance Minister Katrine Conroy. Bains did not rise to defend the bill.
In her remarks, Conroy argued Bill 5 gave the lawyers' association a number of the things it said it wanted: the right to bargain for wages, protection from dismissal and the ability to go on strike.
The only NDP MLA besides Conroy who spoke to it was George Heyman, minister of environment and a former president of the BCGEU.
Heyman argued the bill fit within a longstanding practice of preventing a proliferation of bargaining units in the public sector.
“You can't pick and choose that you're going to give one group the ability to organize a separate union outside of the Public Service Labour Relations Act, but somehow deny it to other groups,” Heyman said.
Morley, though, argues it is not likely there will be a proliferation of bargaining units just because his association becomes a union.
“I think that all parties ought to be committed to the principal that workers choose unions, not employers. But I think it's especially the case for the NDP,” Morley said.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Patient survives more than 5 years longer than median life span of 6 months after experimental brain tumour treatment
Canadian scientists say they've tested a unique one-two punch to treat patients with a deadly form of brain cancer, finding that in a small subset of patients, it stopped their tumour from growing or eliminated it.
Brain activity before death: Study pinpoints a 'hot zone' surge
A small study out of the United States offers evidence that an area of the brain associated with consciousness can experience a wave of activity for some people right before they die.
April's national home sales up 11.3% from March: CREA
National home sales jumped by 11.3 per cent between March and April as the real estate market picked up again, but supply remained at a 20 year-low, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Monday.
Could air travel be impacted again this summer? One expert weighs in
One expert is cautiously optimistic for a busy summer travel period this year.
How an 'energizer bunny,' cheeseburgers and $14 billion helped Canada woo Volkswagen
The $14-billion deal that will see Volkswagen, the world's largest automaker, set up a manufacturing presence in Canada for the first time in history, took a year of negotiations on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.
Duo in Austria charged with playing Hitler speeches on train intercom
Two people were charged in Austria for allegedly playing speeches by Adolf Hitler via the loudspeaker system of a train running from Bregenz to Vienna, Austrian news agency APA reported Monday.
Human DNA can now be pulled from thin air or a footprint on the beach. Here's what that could mean
Scientists have been able to collect and analyse detailed genetic data from human DNA from footprints left on a beach, air breathed in a busy room and even ocean water, raising ethical questions about consent, privacy and security when it comes to our biological information.
Hormone therapy should be offered to more women with severe menopause: review
More women suffering from 'debilitating' symptoms of menopause should be presented with the option of hormonal therapy, according to a paper published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) on Monday.
China sentences 78-year-old U.S. citizen to life in prison on spying charges
China sentenced a 78-year-old United States citizen to life in prison Monday on spying charges, in a case that could exacerbate the deterioration in ties between Beijing and Washington over recent years.
Vancouver
-
24-year-old man charged in 'unprovoked' stabbing attack at B.C. hospital: Surrey RCMP
A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to a violent assault at Surrey Memorial Hospital over the weekend, Mounties say.
-
B.C. heatwave: Dozens of daily temperature records broken across the province
The heatwave that gripped much of the West Coast over the weekend saw more than 30 daily temperature records broken across British Columbia Sunday.
-
Vancouver launches pilot project to address sexual harassment at bars
The City of Vancouver has launched a pilot project to address sexual violence in the hospitality and service industries.
Edmonton
-
Alberta wildfires: What to know on Monday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to stop in Edmonton on Monday to meet with the Canadian Armed Forces members who are helping Alberta's firefight.
-
Edmonton Oilers' off-season questions will include playoff goaltending choices
A lone Vegas Golden Knights fan could be heard as Edmonton's Rogers Place descended into silence Sunday. “Skinn-errrr, Skinn-errrr,” was the one-man chant.
-
Alberta election campaign enters third week, with leaders to debate Thursday
Alberta's election campaign is entering its third week, with the leaders of the United Conservatives and the NDP set to face each other in a debate on Thursday.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford renews promise to allow beer, wine sales in Ontario convenience stores
Premier Doug Ford appears to be thawing out a 2018 campaign pledge to sell beer and wine at Ontario convenience stores that has remained all but frozen for the past five years.
-
Crombie speaks out after Ford government uses controversial zoning tool to double size of Mississauga development
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie is speaking out after the Ford government used a controversial zoning tool to add thousands of units to a new development planned for the city’s Lakeview neighbourhood.
-
Almost 80% of Ontario teachers report experiencing or witnessing violence, survey finds
Almost 80 per cent of Ontario teachers reported personally experiencing or witnessing violence, according to a new survey.
Calgary
-
No strike notice: Negotiations continue between WestJet and pilots
Discussions between WestJet and its pilots are still ongoing, but job action – including a strike – at the major airline is still on the table.
-
Stampede 2023 concert lineup for Nashville North released
Country music lovers will be able to enjoy a wide number of artists at this year's Nashville North concert series.
-
Calgary Liberal MP airs voicemails with death threats, racist and homophobic slurs against him and family
Calgary Skyview Liberal Member of Parliament George Chahal is giving the public a glimpse of the vitriol his staff members have to deal with at his constituency office.
Montreal
-
Kanesatake calling on feds to help decontaminate toxic dump site
Leaders and community members in the Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) of Kanesatake are demanding help in decontaminating a dump site that could affect water quality in one of Quebec's most popular lakes.
-
Advocates urge provinces to follow Quebec's lead in crackdown on illegal Airbnbs
More provinces should follow Quebec's lead in seeking to hold short-term rental platforms such as Airbnb accountable for uncertified listings, advocates say. The Quebec government tabled a bill last Tuesday that would require short-term rental companies to ensure their online listings are certified by the province. If passed, such companies would face fines of up to $100,000 for each illegal rental listing.
-
Montreal to offer $5K for businesses affected by construction
Montreal's executive committee wants to set up a $5,000 subsidy program for businesses whose operations are or were affected by a municipal construction site, according to a news release from the city.
Atlantic
-
Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County still out of control: DNRR
A wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County is still out of control, according to the provincial Department of Natural Recourses and Renewables.
-
Shortage of physicians leads to closure of intensive care unit at P.E.I. hospital
The intensive care unit at a hospital in Summerside, P.E.I., has been closed due to a shortage of internal medicine physicians.
-
Heavy police presence at Moncton home
Several RCMP vehicles are parked outside a home on Lutz Street near downtown Moncton, N.B., Monday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Wildfire smoke to impact air quality in parts of Manitoba
Smoke from wildfires is drifting over central and northern parts of Manitoba, prompting a special air quality statement from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
-
RCMP search for third suspect in Birds Hill Park, two already arrested
Visitors to Birds Hill Park may have noticed an increased police presence there Sunday.
-
17-year-old arrested in random Weston-area stabbing: Police
Winnipeg police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a random stabbing incident early Saturday morning.
Kitchener
-
Cross-examination continues at Kitchener murder trial
Ager Hasan has admitted to stabbing Melinda Vasilije, but says she attacked him first and he blacked out soon after grabbing a knife. Court previously heard Vasilije was stabbed 47 times.
-
WCDSB trustee Wendy Ashby vacates seat after calls to resign
After a number of calls for her to resign, Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) trustee Wendy Ashby announced she will be vacating her seat.
-
Report of hearing 'someone yell in distress' leads Woodstock police to investigate
Police in Woodstock are investigating after receiving a report of hearing someone yell in distress. The call came in around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Springbank Avenue north and Devonshire Avenue.
Regina
-
Championing female representation: Sask. television series features women led production
A television production in Regina is departing from industry tradition, with many top spots in the operation being held by women.
-
More residents of northern Sask. evacuated as wildfire spreads
Another Saskatchewan village is trying to evacuate as forest fires spread in the northwestern region of the province.
-
Could air travel be impacted again this summer? One expert weighs in
One expert is cautiously optimistic for a busy summer travel period this year.
Barrie
-
Driver charged after collision with motorcycle in Bracebridge
Police laid charges after a motorcycle and pickup truck collided in Bracebridge over the weekend.
-
Rider airlifted to trauma centre after rolling ATV, passenger injured
Two people were hospitalized after rolling their all-terrain vehicle in Muskoka.
-
Here's why Barrie police are revamping their entire fleet to be more eye-grabbing
Police in Barrie will soon be much more visible as the service switches its entire fleet to a more noticeable design following a pilot project launched last summer.
Saskatoon
-
More residents of northern Sask. evacuated as wildfire spreads
Another Saskatchewan village is trying to evacuate as forest fires spread in the northwestern region of the province.
-
Championing female representation: Sask. television series features women led production
A television production in Regina is departing from industry tradition, with many top spots in the operation being held by women.
-
'My wings have been chopped off': Sask. man desperate to find stolen wheelchair-scooter
A Saskatoon man said he lost his independence after his wheelchair scooter attachment was stolen last week. He said he’s desperate to get it back because it’s custom made and priceless.
Northern Ontario
-
Rescue helicopter locates missing Sault girl, 11, who fell down embankment
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service say they have found a missing girl, 11-year-old Ruby Kerr, who went missing May 12.
-
Rider airlifted to trauma centre after rolling ATV, passenger injured
Two people were hospitalized after rolling their all-terrain vehicle in Muskoka.
-
Drive-thru staff alert Timmins police to impaired driver
An impaired driver in Timmins who tried to order fast food in a drive-thru recently is now facing charges.