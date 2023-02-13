B.C. First Nation to release findings on former residential school search

After more than a year of research and examination with ground-penetrating radar devices, a First Nation on Vancouver Island will release its preliminary findings on its search of the former Alberni Indian Residential School (AIRS).

The Tseshaht First Nation began its search of the former residential school in 2022, at a time when many First Nations across the province and Canada were searching former residential school sites for unmarked graves and other significant artifacts.

In July, the Tseshaht First Nation worked with radar company GeoScan to search the AIRS site in Port Alberni, B.C.

At the time, the nation said at least 100 children from First Nations across British Columbia attended the school while it operated from 1900 to 1973.

The Tseshaht First Nation now plans to release what it calls "phase one" of its findings of the search on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

"We know this news can be difficult for all residential school survivors, their loved ones, communities and Canadians," said Tseshaht Elected Chief Councillor Ken Watts (Wahmeesh) in a statement Monday.

"However, this work is essential as we embark on this journey of truth," he said. "These preliminary findings provide survivors and our Nation with the knowledge and tools needed to continue our important and sacred work."

The nation says the information will be presented by a research team, and is the product of 18 months of scanning and research.

Health and wellness supports, particularly for residential school survivors, will also be available at the presentation.

"We will never know the exact number of children who did not make it home, however we are committed as a Nation and caretaker community to uncover the truth and honour survivors and children who did not make it home," said Watts.

Watts added that the nation's work is not complete and that it's committed to scanning and investigating the former residential school grounds in a considerate and culturally appropriate way.

"We never consented for [the school] to be placed on our territory, but we are doing our part to educate the world about what happened at AIRS," he said. "There cannot be reconciliation without truth."

The presentation is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Maht Mahs Gym in Port Alberni, located at 5000 Mission Rd.

Seating is limited, but the presentation will also be livestreamed on the Tseshaht First Nation Facebook page.

With files from the Canadian Press