B.C. families linked by egg donation create memorial garden for late mother

Metchosin, B.C. -

When Marina Winkler and her husband started their family, she couldn’t have felt better.

“Being a mom is the greatest joy,” she smiles, holding a picture of her younger self with her young son.

It’s an experience Marina felt compelled to share with those would couldn’t have it.

“There are so many, many women who struggle with infertility,” she says. “(I thought) maybe there’s something I can do.”

So she did some research and decided to donate her eggs. Although the international company she worked with kept the process private, Marina was told it was a success.

“It definitely felt amazing,” Marina smiles.

Marina was pregnant with her second child when the other family was expecting their second as well.

“That was the last time I heard,” she says.

Until almost a decade later.

Marina received a request for contact from the family and accepted a grateful email from the dad, Adam Sweeney, on behalf of him and his wife Sue.

“He wrote this was just her biggest joy being mom to these kids,” Marina says.

Adam called Sue an “amazing mom,” before writing that, after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, she had died.

“To know she loved them unconditionally, and then they had to lose their mom,” Marina says, holding back tears. “(It was) heartbreaking to me.”

So, after discussing it with her family, Marina agreed to connect with Adam and the kids via a video-call, and asked where in the world they lived.

“You have got to be kidding me!” Marina recalls saying, after Adam told her his location. “We are three hours away from each other this whole time!”

So Marina and her family hit the road, to meet Adam and his, in person.

“It was great,” Adam smiles, showing pictures of countless smiling faces during their first visit. “It was so fun.”

“It was an instant connect,” Marina says.

“It felt meant to be,” Adam adds.

Since then, the adults have become the best of friends, and the kids, beloved siblings.

Both families spent Mother’s Day together at Marina’s place, creating a memorial garden for Sue.

“It’s to let the kids know their mom’s never going to be forgotten here,” Marina says. “Every time that they’re here, they know a little piece of their mom is right here with us.”

They also released biodegradable balloons containing hand-written messages of love and gratitude to Sue.

“I would hope she’s as happy as we are about it,” Adam smiles.

“I think she’s looking down and she’s proud,” Marina says.

Proud she worked so hard to have them. Proud she fought so hard to stay with them. And proud her unwavering love for them will keep growing.