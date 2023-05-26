B.C. expands vacancy tax aimed at turning empty houses into rental homes
British Columbia is expanding the tax it created to clamp down on real estate speculation and ensure homes in rental-strapped communities don't sit empty.
A statement from the Ministry of Finance says the Speculation and Vacancy Tax now includes the municipalities of North Cowichan, Duncan, Ladysmith, Lake Cowichan, Lions Bay and Squamish.
Starting early next year, homeowners in those areas will join owners in 40 other B.C. cities, districts and towns who are required to declare how their property was used in 2023.
The statement says 99 per cent of people who live in B.C., can expect to be exempt for the 2023 tax year, but homeowners in the new municipalities, along with those already covered by the tax, must make formal declarations in the new year.
Failure to make an accurate declaration can lead to a penalty amounting to between half a per cent and two per cent of the property's total value, depending on whether the claimant is a Canadian citizen or a foreign owner.
The tax, in place since 2018, covers most residential properties in the Metro Vancouver and Capital regional districts, the districts of Mission and Lantzville and the cities of Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Kelowna, West Kelowna and Nanaimo.
Funds raised are returned to the areas where the tax applies, the ministry said.
The statement shows more than $313 million has been raised since 2018, with the money used to build new, more affordable types of housing.
Finance Minister Katrine Conroy said the tax was being expanded to ensure homes are available.
"People in our province expect housing to be used as homes, not investments for speculators," Conroy said in the statement.
"The speculation and vacancy tax is making sure homes are available for people, not left empty," she said.
Ministry data show the measure helped turn approximately 20,000 empty condos into homes in Metro Vancouver and it says expansion of the tax is anticipated to bring more homes to communities struggling with low vacancy rates.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2023.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Company refuses to recall millions of airbag inflators after deaths in Canada and U.S.
A Tennessee company is refusing demands from U.S. regulators to recall millions of vehicles due to airbag inflators that can explode and shoot shrapnel into drivers. While cases are rare, there has been at least one death in Canada, where officials lack the authority to demand a similarly sweeping recall.
'A fractious history': Planning of Canada Day festivities sparks controversy
The planning of Canada Day festivities in a few major Canadian cities has sparked controversy — and one professor says it’s not surprising given the country’s complicated history.
Vancouver man, 63, dies while attempting to fulfil dream of summiting Mount Everest
A Vancouver man died while attempting to fulfill his life-long dream of summiting Mount Everest, his family and colleagues confirm.
Threat to Queen Elizabeth II during 1983 US trip detailed in FBI documents
The FBI has disclosed a potential threat to Queen Elizabeth II during her 1983 trip to the United States.
'It breaks my heart': Celine Dion cancels 'Courage World Tour' concerts
Canadian singer Celine Dion has cancelled all of her concerts scheduled through to early spring 2024 due to an ongoing medical condition.
B.C. passengers win compensation for cancelled Air Canada flight
Air Canada has been ordered to pay more than $1,500 in damages and fees to two B.C. passengers whose travel plans were delayed more than seven hours due to staffing constraints amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
More Canadians are experiencing allergies due to climate change, experts say
Allergies in both children and adults have definitely been on the rise over the last several years, much of the rise in allergies and asthma 'can be directly linked to climate change,' experts say.
WestJet pilots deal grants 24% pay raise over four years
WestJet pilots are poised to get a 24 per cent pay bump over four years under an agreement-in-principle between the company and the union.
Rare classic cars up for auction after huge 230-vehicle find
Car enthusiasts will be able to get their hands on a rare Lancia B24 Spider America when an impressive fleet of 230 classic cars discovered in warehouses and an abandoned church in Holland comes up for auction.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver man, 63, dies while attempting to fulfil dream of summiting Mount Everest
A Vancouver man died while attempting to fulfill his life-long dream of summiting Mount Everest, his family and colleagues confirm.
-
At $275K, this tiny float home is the cheapest property on the market in North Vancouver
At $275,000, it's the cheapest property on the market in North Vancouver right now – nearly a third of what the average condo in the region costs. And it's a detached home with a rooftop deck that's right on the water, literally.
-
1 dead, 2 in hospital after Surrey crash
One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Surrey Friday afternoon, according to authorities.
Edmonton
-
Firefighters making progress across Alberta, but Edmonton remains under fire ban heading into the weekend
The number of wildfires burning in Alberta's protected forest areas has continued to drop.
-
More students, fewer teachers: Edmonton Public Schools passes 'a tough budget'
Public school trustees in Edmonton are blaming the provincial government for a plan passed Friday that will result in fewer teachers and more students next year.
-
Man hospitalized after stabbing outside Edmonton City Hall on Friday
One person is in custody after a stabbing outside city hall on Friday morning.
Toronto
-
Girl, 17, shot with replica firearm outside Brampton pizza place
A total of nine schools were placed under hold-and-secure orders for most of Friday afternoon after a teen girl was shot with a replica firearm at a shopping plaza in Brampton.
-
Toronto Pearson warns of 'unusual activity' around airport this weekend
Toronto Pearson airport is warning residents they may see some ‘unusual activity’ around the airport.
-
Investigation underway outside Ontario daycare after missing child found dead
A child was found dead after going missing from an Ontario town on Thursday night.
Calgary
-
Man charged in deadly unprovoked attack in downtown Calgary
Calgary police have identified a man stabbed to death in the downtown core on Thursday, as well as the man charged in the homicide.
-
'We're in crisis mode': Calgary Humane Society hopeful for adoptions as animal shelter hits full capacity
The Calgary Humane Society no longer has the capacity to take in more dogs or cats.
-
WestJet pilots deal grants 24% pay raise over four years
WestJet pilots are poised to get a 24 per cent pay bump over four years under an agreement-in-principle between the company and the union.
Montreal
-
4 passengers seriously injured after car collides with Montreal bus shelter
Four men in their 20s were seriously injured Friday afternoon after the car they were travelling in crashed into a bus shelter in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood, police and paramedics say. Witnesses at the scene told CTV News that they saw the car speeding on Cote Saint-Luc Road before it appeared to lose control, strike a tree and then hit the bus shelter.
-
Unclear how senior was overlooked in evacuation of burning building: Montreal fire chief
Montreal's fire chief says it's unclear why a man in his 80s was overlooked during the evacuation of a burning heritage building Thursday night. While officials initially reported that all occupants had been removed, the man was discovered in an apartment hours later and transported to hospital for to be treated hypothermia.
-
'It breaks my heart': Celine Dion cancels 'Courage World Tour' concerts
Canadian singer Celine Dion has cancelled all of her concerts scheduled through to early spring 2024 due to an ongoing medical condition.
Atlantic
-
A sunny, summery Sunday for the Maritimes
High pressure and a wind that will bring warmer air in out of New England will give plenty of sunshine this weekend and a summery feel on Sunday.
-
N.S. Apple Blossom Festival back in full swing
The 89th Apple Blossom Festival is underway and the long running Annapolis Valley tradition is back in full-swing following a lull over the pandemic.
-
N.B. government expands review of province's policy on sexual orientation in schools
The New Brunswick government has expanded the review of the province's policy on sexual orientation in schools.
Winnipeg
-
'They took her engagement ring': Winnipeg apartment residents find suites broken into following fire
The blows keep coming for residents who lived at the Quail Ridge Apartment complex in Winnipeg as some have had their apartments broken into.
-
Planning begins for new interchange on Perimeter Highway
The Manitoba government has begun its project planning for a new interchange at the intersection of the Perimeter Highway and St. Anne’s Road.
-
'Planning to attack me': Woman shares warning with others after attack in south Winnipeg
A woman is sharing a recent experience where she said she was attacked in south Winnipeg, in hopes others will be more vigilant in their daily activities.
Kitchener
-
Here are the major road construction projects scheduled in Waterloo region this summer
The warm weather is here and city and regional crews are already busy with a number of road construction projects drivers should be aware of this summer.
-
Kitchener considers licensing Airbnb-type rentals
The City of Kitchener is considering licensing short-term rentals like Airbnbs and asking for feedback from both landlords and renters.
-
Kitchener warns Victoria Park organizers it will enforce bylaws as camping challenge set to get underway
An event spanning 24 hours with the aim of bringing attention to homelessness is set to get underway at Victoria Park Friday night, despite city staff saying the plan could violate bylaws.
Regina
-
13-year-old girl charged after threats made to Regina school
A 13-year-old girl has been charged after threats were allegedly made towards a Regina school Friday morning.
-
Recent rainfall reduces wildfire threat across Saskatchewan
Recent rainfall in some parts of Saskatchewan has reduced the wildfire threat in the province, according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).
-
Bargaining underway for new contract for Sask. teachers
Contract negotiations for a new contract for Saskatchewan teachers began this week between the Teachers’ Bargaining Committee and Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee.
Barrie
-
Ontario police reveal new development in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation
Ontario Provincial Police arrested a fourth suspect in connection to the alleged kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri, the Ontario woman who disappeared in January 2022.
-
4 people hospitalized trying to rescue cats in Oro-Medonte shelter fire
Several people have been hospitalized with smoke inhalation after trying to save multiple animals from a fire at a cat shelter on Shanty Bay Road in Oro-Medonte.
-
Meaford automotive shop goes up in flames, sparking water safety concerns
Fire crews from multiple municipalities banded together Thursday evening after a major blaze in the Town of Meaford that has forced the closure of a road, a school and disrupted the water supply.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman no longer feels safe after encounter with mid-day intruder in her Fairhaven home
A woman who lives in the city's Fairhaven neighbourhood says she had a harrowing experience after finding an intruder in her home Friday afternoon.
-
139 Sask. COVID-19 deaths since start of year, 2 flu deaths
There have been 139 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the year in Saskatchewan, according to the province.
-
Saskatoon pizza shop overwhelmed by orders after heartfelt social media plea
A Saskatoon pizza shop had to shut its doors after a social media post led to an overwhelming number of orders.
Northern Ontario
-
Two ‘aggressive’ hitchhikers on Hwy. 17 charged
Ontario Provincial Police have charged two people following reports of hitchhikers displaying aggressive behaviour along the Highway 17 East corridor in Kenora.
-
Sudbury crews battle fire at family home in Azilda
Greater Sudbury firefighters are on the scene Friday afternoon of a fire engulfing a single family home on Notre Dame Street West in Azilda.
-
Man in critical condition after falling in Ramsey Lake
Sudbury police say officers and paramedics are at the scene of a near drowning on Ramsey Lake near Bell Park on Friday.