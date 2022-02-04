B.C. earmarks $2.3M for tourism projects on Vancouver Island

Ten tourism projects on Vancouver Island will split roughly $2.3 million in funding from the B.C. government, as the province emerges from the second year of the pandemic.

The projects range from installing outdoor string lights in Sidney to highlight storefronts – to installing new benches and signs in Oyster Bay Village.

Some of the largest projects include a $353,449 expansion to a main parking lot at the Sooke Pot Holes, as well as the installation of new staircases and accessible washrooms at the site.

Another major project is occurring at the Kinsol Trestle in the Cowichan Valley, where $459,000 has been earmarked for construction of a new parking and picnic area.

In total, the province says it's committing $21.3 million to fund 54 tourism projects that are "shovel-ready" across B.C.

"We know tourism infrastructure is a priority for communities," said Tourism Minister Melanie Mark in a release Friday.

"Our investment in tourism creates good-paying jobs that directly support local economies now and will elevate our reputation as a world-class destination for the many visitors looking to return to B.C. for years to come," she said.

A full list of the 54 projects receiving funding can be found on the Province of B.C. website.