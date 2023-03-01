B.C. doctor disciplined for using MDMA, psilocybin, hypnosis in treatments

A Vancouver Island doctor has been reprimanded for prescribing medication to an employee without documentation, and using hypnosis and drugs such as psilocybin and MDMA as a form of therapy.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia has imposed conditions on Dr. Paul Michael Harris's practice after the Duncan, B.C., doctor was found in violation of the regulatory body's professional standards.

According to a Feb. 27 disciplinary notice, Harris admitted to prescribing medication to an employee without documentation and using hypnosis as a non-conventional therapy outside of a medical office setting.

"By repeatedly contravening college practice standards, Dr. Harris placed the employee at risk, and therefore, a disciplinary outcome was appropriate," the college's inquiry committee concluded.

Harris also used non-approved substances, namely psilocybin – or magic mushrooms – and MDMA, which were administered by a non-physician as a form of therapy.

The contraventions occurred between October 2020 and April 2021, according to the college.

As part of a consent resolution agreement between Harris and the regulatory body, Harris's registration with the college has been downgraded from a "specialty" class to "conditional" class and he has received a formal reprimand.

As part of the conditions placed on his practice, Harris must not provide medical care or prescribe medication to staff or any person close to him, and he must refrain from using non-conventional therapies, specifically hypnosis, outside of a health-care setting.

Harris also agreed to refrain from using non-approved substances, specifically MDMA and psilocybin, with employees outside of a research setting.