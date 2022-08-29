B.C. dance duo Funkanometry excited for future after semi-finals performance on America's Got Talent

A B.C. dance duo that made headlines for their participation in America's Got Talent is back home on Vancouver Island.

The young team, Funkanometry, made it to the semi-finals of this season's popular television show, and are finding themselves in more demand than ever before.

Carlow Rush and Jacksun Fryer returned to Nanaimo, B.C., last week after their electric final performance aired on TV.

"It was the loudest I've ever heard the crowd," Fryer told CTV News.

"I felt so good about the performance. As we were bowing I thought, 'We killed that,'" added Rush.

Not all the judges felt the same, however, and Funkanometry was sent home just shy of the finals.

But, the audience loved the performance and the dancers even managed to impress the toughest judge of all, Simon Cowell.

Cowell told the B.C. dance duo they were "one of my favourites" and that the show "needed" them.

While the dancers are home now, it doesn’t mean the pair are defunct just yet.

Funkanometry rose from TikTok stardom to TV fame, and now have performances booked in Texas and Florida in the coming weeks.

And while they're happy with making it to the semi-finals of America's Got Talent, the pair say they're even happier with the response they've been getting from fans, both at home and abroad.