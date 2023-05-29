B.C. creates anti-racism data committee, releases research priorities

B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma speaks during a ministers meeting in Ottawa, on Friday, March 10, 2023. The B.C. government has released 12 priorities for anti-racism research in its first update since the Anti-Racism Data Act came into effect last June. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma speaks during a ministers meeting in Ottawa, on Friday, March 10, 2023. The B.C. government has released 12 priorities for anti-racism research in its first update since the Anti-Racism Data Act came into effect last June. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario