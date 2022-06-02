B.C. conservation officer saves baby deer with emergency C-section
A B.C. conservation officer saved the life of a baby deer last week by performing an emergency C-section on a pregnant deer that was hit by a vehicle on Vancouver Island.
The miraculous rescue happened on May 24, when Sgt. Stuart Bates of the B.C. Conservation Officers Service was called to an injured deer in the south end of Parksville, B.C.
The adult doe had to be put down due to her injuries, but Bates knew that this time of year is when deer generally give birth.
"I quickly did a check and found out it was pregnant," Bates told CTV News.
When the conservation officer put down the mother deer, he knew that her heart would keep beating for a short period after.
"I knew I had a couple minutes, so I had a knife and just very quickly did a C-section and was able to find a fawn and pull it out," said Bates.
After he pulled out the fawn, he did some rubbing and knew to shake it to get the fluids out of its nose. Finally, he got it breathing.
Hazel the fawn is pictured. (Stuart Bates)
Bates has been a conservation officer for 16 years and doesn’t recall anything like this happening before.
"This is very rare to happen. The fawn had to have been a day or two [away from] being born anyway, or it wouldn’t have worked," he said.
"A lot of stars had to align for this one."
HOW TO RAISE AN ORPHANED DEER?
Bates called a provincial wildlife veterinarian at the time and was told to wrap the baby deer in a towel and bring it in quickly to the vet.
The vet gave the fawn some colostrum they had on hand and then Bates brought the newborn to a family in Ladysmith, B.C., who he knows has goats to foster the baby.
"He showed up in my driveway with a box in his arms and real sheepish, hopeful look in his face," said Jocelyn Lord, a member of the foster family.
"He basically handed me a box with this beautiful fawn, and what does one say when you do that?" she said.
Without milk from its mother, the best chance of survival for the fawn is to feed it goat milk. Luckily, one of Lord’s goats had just given birth and there was lots of milk on hand.
"They graze on similar plant life so their consistency of their milk is very similar," said Lord.
"For a fawn, that’s going to give it the best chance of life," she said.
"Having that readily available supply of fresh goat's milk is probably why this baby deer is doing so well," added Bates.
Over a week later, the fawn, who Lord’s family named Hazel, is thriving and has 10 acres at the property to grow.
For now, Hazel stays inside with Lord’s family during the night to protect her from flies laying eggs on her. The mother deer would typically lick off the eggs until they are old enough to do so themselves.
Hazel is expected to stay with the family until she is big enough to go to a deer rehabilitation centre, before hopefully being released into the wild in the fall.
"He’s such a kind soul, I loved that he wanted to save this fawn," Lord said of Bates.
"He knew that one life had to be put down but the fact that he had the wherewithal to save the other life was pretty brave," she said.
Lord’s daughter is also documenting Hazel’s recovery on her YouTube channel.
B.C. conservation officer Sgt. Stuart Bates is pictured with Hazel. (Stuart Bates)
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee kicks off with pomp
Four days of celebrations honouring Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne got underway Thursday with a display of British military traditions stretching from the days of horse and cannon to the jet age.
Ontario election 2022 platform guide: What are the parties promising?
Ontario's 2022 election is just days away, and you might be wondering who you should vote for. CTVNewsToronto.ca has compiled a list of some of the major pledges made by the leaders.
'Unprecedented national security crisis': Former Ottawa police chief Sloly addresses parliamentary committee
Former Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly says the 'Freedom Convoy' protest that turned into a multi-week occupation of downtown Ottawa was an 'unprecedented security crisis' for which institutions, including the police, were unprepared.
Jurors in Hoggard sex assault trial ask to review testimony of complainant's friend
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard have asked to review the testimony of a friend of one of the complainants, hours after telling the court they could not reach a unanimous agreement on some counts.
Tulsa shooting suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain: police
A man who blamed his surgeon for ongoing pain after a recent back surgery bought an AR-style rifle hours before opening fire at a Tulsa medical office, killing the surgeon and three other people before fatally shooting himself, police said Thursday.
Canada travel restrictions: The current rules with ArriveCan, COVID-19 tests, vaccine mandates
With COVID-19 restrictions at the border set to remain in place until at least June 30, CTVNews.ca breaks down the rules travellers need to know as they plan their trips and before they jet off.
Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandson Prince Louis steals the show during Jubilee flypast
Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandson Prince Louis stole the show during the first day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, appearing to scream from the balcony as fighter jets passed over Buckingham Palace.
Deputy Bank of Canada governor warns key interest rate could rise above previous target of 3 per cent
One day after raising the key interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent, the Bank of Canada is warning Canadians that rates could rise above previously targeted levels in order to deal with what the bank calls 'entrenched inflation.'
Am I protected from monkeypox if I've been vaccinated against smallpox? Your questions answered
As more countries report new cases of monkeypox, experts around the world are working to monitor the chains of transmission and try to stem the unusual outbreak.
Vancouver
-
'I don't know why the U.S. can't do the same,' NFL player says of Canada's gun laws after visit to Vancouver
Following a visit north of the border, an American NFL player is questioning why his home country doesn't have similar gun laws.
-
A tick species could cause allergic reactions to red meat. Here's how.
While many people may associate ticks with Lyme disease, a bite from one particular species could cause a rare allergy to red meat and experts are concerned its being spotted more frequently in Canada.
-
1 arrested after assault with a weapon in Burnaby: RCMP
One person is in custody after an assault in Burnaby’s Westridge neighbourhood.
Edmonton
-
12-year-old boy missing since leaving school on Wednesday
A 12-year-old boy left school in west Edmonton on Wednesday but did not return home.
-
Alberta announces changes to provincial lab services
Canadian company DynaLIFE Medical Labs will be taking over non-urgent laboratory services throughout Alberta this winter in a move the province says will result in significant cost savings.
-
Matching scars: Liver donor, recipient meet face-to-face for the first time since transplant
It was an emotional reunion in Edmonton, Alta., Tuesday when a Calgary woman came face-to-face with the co-worker who donated part of his liver to save her life.
Toronto
-
Live coverage as Ontario heads to the polls to elect the next premier
The Ontario election has arrived and we will soon know who will be the next premier. Follow along for live coverage.
-
Computer issues delay voting at some Ontario polling stations, other locations changed
Voting in Ontario's provincial election is proving to be a headache for more than a few voters as computer issues are causing delays at some polling stations.
-
Jurors in Hoggard sex assault trial ask to review testimony of complainant's friend
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard have asked to review the testimony of a friend of one of the complainants, hours after telling the court they could not reach a unanimous agreement on some counts.
Calgary
-
Prime minister visits Siksika First Nation in Alberta for signing ceremony
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is visiting a First Nation east of Calgary today for a signing ceremony.
-
Descriptions released of Strathmore, Alta. abduction suspects and vehicle
RCMP in Strathmore, Alta. released descriptions Thursday of two suspects involved in the abduction of a young girl in the southern Alberta town earlier this week.
-
Alberta announces changes to provincial lab services
Canadian company DynaLIFE Medical Labs will be taking over non-urgent laboratory services throughout Alberta this winter in a move the province says will result in significant cost savings.
Montreal
-
Quebec ombudsperson finds 'shortcomings' in care at Montreal Children's Hospital
Quebec's ombudsperson is issuing a series of recommendations to the Montreal Children's Hospital over deficient care. The investigation by the office of ombudsman Marc-Andre Dowd revealed numerous shortcomings at the hospital, including infrequent monitoring of patients' vital signs post-surgery.
-
Bill 96 gains royal assent: Legault to monitor stats on French use in homes
Quebec's controversial reform to the French Language charter achieved Royal Assent Wednesday, setting in motion several new regulations aimed at maintaining the province's common language.
-
Man fatally shot inside Laval restaurant; police draw links to organized crime
Police say they have reason to believe a fatal shooting inside a Laval restaurant Wednesday evening was linked to organized crime.
Atlantic
-
Two booking officers acquitted in man's Halifax jail cell death after retrial
A Nova Scotia judge has acquitted two former special constables of criminal negligence in the jail cell death of an intoxicated man whose mouth was covered with a spit hood.
-
Investigation underway after N.S. RCMP officer shoots axe-wielding man: SIRT
Nova Scotia’s police watchdog is investigating after an RCMP officer shot and injured a suspect while responding to a weapons complaint in Cumberland County Thursday morning.
-
'Advocating in the dark': Family lawyer seeks change to allow all questioning at shooting inquiry
The Mass Casualty Commission looking into Nova Scotia's 2020 mass shooting resumed public proceedings Wednesday with a roundtable to a handful of attendees. Many family members, and their lawyers, are continuing their boycott of proceedings.
Winnipeg
-
These are the new rules pet owners in Winnipeg must follow July 1
The City of Winnipeg is bringing in new rules for pet owners covering everything from dog and cat breeding, dog daycares and feeding wildlife in the city.
-
Manitoba reports 52 new COVID-19 deaths in weekly report; case numbers dropping
The Manitoba government’s death toll related to COVID-19 has increased by 52, according to the province’s weekly surveillance report.
-
'Opportunistic arson' prompts evacuation of North End apartment building
A dozen people were evacuated from a North End apartment complex early Thursday morning after a fire that was started outside spread to the building.
Kitchener
-
Voters head to the polls in southern Ontario
Ontario’s political parties have made their pitches and now it’s up to voters to cast their ballots to decide who will form the next provincial government.
-
Man with sword arrested in Stratford’s Avon River
A Stratford man was arrested Wednesday after he was allegedly seen waving around a sword. Almost three hours later he was arrested at the Avon River.
-
Have COVID symptoms or lost your voter card? How to cast your ballot in today’s provincial election
What voters need to know as they head the polls on election day.
Regina
-
Federal public safety minister in Sask. to advocate for proposed new gun laws
Canada's public safety minister will be in Saskatchewan on Thursday advocating for the government's newly proposed firearms legislation at a national conference.
-
Former PM Brian Mulroney addresses U of R Project Resilience fundraiser
Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney spoke at a fundraising event in support of Project Resilience at the University of Regina (U of R) on Wednesday evening.
-
Mayor addresses showcasing Regina for FCM at upcoming conference and trade show
Hosting a conference and trade show for the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) is a great chance to showcase Regina and all it has and can have to offer, Mayor Sandra Masters said in an interview with CTV Morning Live.
Barrie
-
Decision day for voters in Simcoe Muskoka
Voters across Simcoe Muskoka have between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. to cast their ballot in the Provincial election.
-
Suspect sought in break-in at New Tecumseth home
Provincial police are requesting dash cam footage or home surveillance video after a home was broken into in New Tecumseth.
-
Barrie drivers encouraged to fuel up Thursday before a spike in gas prices
Drivers across Barrie should take advantage of the gas prices ahead of the price jump Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Federal public safety minister in Sask. to advocate for proposed new gun laws
Canada's public safety minister will be in Saskatchewan on Thursday advocating for the government's newly proposed firearms legislation at a national conference.
-
4 charged in connection to missing Saskatoon woman's death
Saskatoon police have arrested and charged a 41-year-old man with homicide in the death of Megan Gallagher.
-
Saskatoon gun stores' sales surge after new legislation introduced
Matthew Zarr bought a handgun at North Pro Sports in Saskatoon on Wednesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury to host three day Playing for Change in August
The arts, music, and golf will all come together for three days August 8-9 and 10 in Greater Sudbury in support of the Human League Association, and the Sudbury Manitoulin Children’s Foundation.
-
Sault residential gas leak quickly resolved
Sault Ste. Marie fire crews responded to a call of a natural gas leak in the 100 block of Albert Street East Wednesday.
-
Drinking water advisory issued in Greater Sudbury
Public Health Sudbury & Districts issued a drinking water advisory for the area north of 514 Skead Road to 284 Old Skead Road, including streets coming off Old Skead Road in a release Wednesday.