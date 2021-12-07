B.C. commits nearly $500K to help discourage youth from gangs

The B.C. government has promised more than $486,000 to help fund programs that discourage youth from participating in gang activity.

The province says the funding will go to 24 school district across B.C. and support programs and mentorships that discourage students from joining organized crime.

The programs will be run by teachers, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Elders, counsellors, and other community operators.

In Nanaimo, for example, funding will be used for one-on-one mentorships and cultural supports for youth who are most at risk of being recruited to organized crime.

Meanwhile, in the Delta School District, funding will support intervention and counselling for vulnerable students and families.

"We need to work together to make sure young people are knowledgeable and resilient," said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, in a release Tuesday.

"By supporting our schools and investing in early intervention and prevention programs, we’re addressing the root of the issue and diverting vulnerable youth from joining gangs in the first place," he said.

The funding comes from the province's "Erase" school-based gang and prevention program.