B.C. cancels provincial assessments for Grade 10 and 12 students amid COVID-19 staff shortage

British Columbia is cancelling provincial graduation assessments for students in Grades 10 and 12 this month due to staffing shortages amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Education Ministry says the decision to cancel the assessments later this month was difficult but necessary in light of "workforce capacity issues related to COVID-19."

The ministry said it will provide an assessment exemption for those Grade 12 students who are graduating early in the 2021-2022 school year. Post-secondary admissions will not be affected by the cancellation, the province said.

"Ensuring continuity of learning and a successful transition to post-secondary education and skills training for all students is a priority as we navigate the ongoing pandemic challenges," the ministry said in a statement to CTV News.

"We understand that this cancellation may cause uncertainty for students, parents and school staff," the ministry said. "We want to assure everyone that all Grade 12 students will graduate on time, both for early graduation and June graduation, as long as all other graduation requirements are met."

Students who are not graduating early this year will be able to complete their assessments at a later date, currently scheduled for April and June, according to the province.