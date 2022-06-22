B.C. cancels $789M redevelopment plan for Royal B.C. Museum

The B.C. government's plan to redevelop the Royal B.C. Museum has been cancelled, Premier John Horgan announced Wednesday afternoon.

The project was announced last month and was met with swift backlash from opposition parities, who described the plan as out of touch with the needs of British Columbians.

The $789-million plan would have seen the museum close in September, with a new one built at the same site with an opening date eyed for 2030.

"Today I am announcing we are stopping the project and are going back to the drawing board," said Horgan.

"We're asking the board and the CEO and the team at the Royal B.C. Museum to engage the public fully to ensure that we can come back and have a positive statement that all British Columbians can be behind."

The museum will remain open into the fall, Horgan said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. The original story follows.

British Columbia Premier John Horgan will step in front of the cameras at the B.C. legislature Wednesday to provide an update on the province's modernization plans for the Royal B.C. Museum.

The premier announced the $789-million rebuild of the Victoria museum last month in a move that was branded by opposition parties as out of touch with the needs of British Columbians.

Opposition Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon said the NDP government "signed their own death warrant" with their decision to proceed with the multimillion-dollar museum project.

Horgan's approval ratings have dropped recently to their lowest point since 2020, according to a poll last week from the Angus Reid Institute.

The polling firm cited the museum announcement as one of the possible causes for the declining approval numbers, which fell seven per cent from March to 48 per cent approval.

The province says the current museum building on Belleville Street falls short of current seismic standards and contains asbestos. The building is slated to close in September to allow for the teardown and reconstruction to begin.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.